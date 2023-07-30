Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman ripped his manager for pitching to Shohei Ohtani on Friday night, when the Los Angeles Angels superstar nuked a first pitch home run at the Rogers Centre. It looks like his dugout outburst made an impact, because the Blue Jays are no longer pitching to Ohtani.

Chapman was caught on the broadcast cameras in a now viral rant saying “Why did we pitch to him? He’s the only f*****g guy on the team that can hit,” according to JomBoy Media.

After Ohtani went yard in the first game of the series, the Blue Jays proceeded to intentionally walk Ohtani an incredible four times in the next two days. The one time they didn't walk him, he smashed a single and ended up scoring a run in a game that the Angels won 3-2 on Sunday.

Chapman later cleared the air on the situation, saying “I get passionate sometimes. I could probably have handled it better, but it comes from a good place. Sometimes I get fired up,” per the Toronto Sun.

Ohtani is now the first player to be walked 3+ times in any 2-game span this season, a stat unlikely to be matched by any other player, per Codify Baseball.

"That's an automatic walk right here, blame it on Matt Chapman" The Blue Jays have walked Shohei three times since Chapman's outburst pic.twitter.com/YoH9hv4Whp — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 30, 2023

The Angels have been on a tear lately, with Ohtani's dominance playing a massive role. Last week, he pitched a complete game shutout and homered in both games of a doubleheader against the Tigers, all in the same day. The team has won 7 of 10 ahead of the trade deadline, where they announced they would no longer be sellers and were adamant about not trading Ohtani after weeks of speculation.