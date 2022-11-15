Published November 15, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

On Monday, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez and Atlanta Braves OF Michael Harris were named the AL and NL Rookies of the Year after their breakout campaigns in 2022. After the two were announced as the official winners, the young stars hopped on a FaceTime call to congratulate each other on the accomplishment. Someone from Rodriguez’s camp filmed the epic moment, resulting in a heartwarming video between the two rookie sensations.

Respect from one ROY to another! Julio Rodríguez FaceTimed Michael Harris II last night after they both won. pic.twitter.com/ZHA95Ny69m — MLB (@MLB) November 15, 2022

Rodriguez was first recording a video message to Harris, but it seems he managed to get hold of the Braves star directly and the pair were able to congratulate each other over a quick FaceTime call.

In terms of voting, Rodriguez took home the top prize in the American League by a wide margin, collecting 29 out of 30 possible first-place votes. The only other player to receive a first-place vote was Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschmann. Rodriguez collected a total of 148 points through the voting process, far ahead of Rutschmann (68), Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan (44), and Kansas City Royals rookie Bobby Witt Jr. (7).

As for the National League, Harris got a slight edge over Braves teammate Spencer Strider. Harris collected 22 of 30 first-place votes with Strider collecting the other eight. The outfielder collected 134 points compared to Strider’s 108. The next highest points-getter was St. Louis Cardinals rookie Brendan Donovan with 22.

The two very-deserving ROTY winners were overjoyed about taking home the hardware and shared an epic moment over FaceTime in the immediate aftermath to celebrate their successes. Both Julio Rodriguez and Michael Harris have extremely bright futures in the league, and these awards will be the first of many for the budding stars.