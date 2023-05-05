A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Michael Harris considers himself lucky for avoiding a much more serious injury during Wednesday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins on the road. Harris left in the sixth inning of that game after an awkward landing. It felt so bad that Harris immediately thought he was never going to play another game in the 2023 MLB season.

“I was thinking I was gonna have to be carried off the field at first, and that it was going to be the end of my season,” Michael Harris said (h/t Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution).

Fortunately for Michael Harris and the Braves, test results showed that he did not suffer any ligament damage in his right knee. Moreover, it does not seem as though the Braves need to put him on the injured list, as he was even available to come off the bench during Thursday’s series finale versus the Marlins.

Michael Harris had just returned from an earlier trip to the injured list due to a lower-back injury he suffered while going for a stolen base.

Before leaving the Marlins game, Michael Harris went 2-for-4 with a home run and a pair of RBI.

On the season, the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year winner is batting .237 with seven runs and two stolen bases to go with a .310 OBP and .368 slugging percentage.

The hope is that Michael Harris will be able to give it a go and play this Friday when the Braves kick off a three-game series at home versus the Baltimore Orioles.