Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna has struggled throughout the 2023 campaign. In fact, he’s had a difficult past couple of years on and off the field. Ozuna, however, entered the Braves’ game on Wednesday versus the Miami Marlins just two home runs shy of 200 homers for his career. Ozuna ultimately hit two home runs on Wednesday, giving him 200 career home runs.

With the outstanding milestone, Ozuna became the 28th Dominican player to hit 200 or more career home runs in MLB history, per Hector Gomez.

Despite Ozuna’s impressive performance versus Miami, his 2023 season has been one to forget so far. He came into Wednesday’s game sporting a .111/.222/.222 slash line with a .444 OPS and just two home runs for the Braves. His effort on Wednesday will raise those numbers, but he still has a long way to go in order to return to the truly feared hitter he once was.

Nevertheless, the Braves are still playing well. Atlanta is currently leading Miami and entered the affair with a 20-10 record on the season, placing them in first place in the National League East. Atlanta is also tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates for the best record in the NL.

Perhaps Ozuna’s strong performance will help him find his footing once again. The Braves are already a talented team, but they could reach new heights if Ozuna is able to bounce back. He still features the talent to be among the best power hitters in the game.

The Braves and Marcell Ozuna will look to continue trending in a positive direction.