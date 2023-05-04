Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Atlanta Braves started off their game against the Miami Marlins strong on Wednesday, scoring 13 runs before the 7th inning. However, OF Michael Harris exited the contest after suffering an apparent injury. Harris landed awkwardly while running through first base, leading to him falling to the ground. Fortunately, he was able to walk off the field under his own power, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter.

Michael Harris II is now out of the game following this play at first base. pic.twitter.com/NGcGMO9Lx4 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) May 4, 2023

The Braves are obviously hoping this apparent injury is nothing serious.

Harris, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year, has struggled in limited action for the Braves so far in 2023. He’s already missed time due to injury, but was reinstated from the injured list this past Friday. Harris entered Wednesday’s game hitting just .206/.289/.265 with a .554 OPS to go along with one home run and a pair of stolen bases. That production, however, has come through only 11 games.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Braves feature a talented roster with a decent amount of depth. Nevertheless, Michael Harris plays a big role for this team given his solid offensive contributions and defensive prowess in the outfield. He’s proven to be a steady player when healthy.

Overall, Atlanta is in the midst of a terrific 2023 season. They came into play on Wednesday sporting a quality 20-10 record and are leading the National League East. It is clear that they will be a serious contender once again as the season rolls on. If they can manage to keep their starts healthy, the Braves will be one of the most dangerous teams in baseball once again.

We will monitor and provide updates on Michael Harris’ injury status as they are made available.