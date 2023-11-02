The Baltimore Orioles claimed former Atlanta Braves backup outfielder Sam Hillard off waivers on Wednesday.

Sam Hillard did a credible job as a backup outfielder for the Braves in the first half of the 2023 MLB season. Unfortunately, a right heel contusion forced Hillard to sit out majority of the season's second half. Hillard eventually spent the latter part of the season in the Braves' 60-day injured list.

Sam Hillard batted .236 in 72 at-bats while backing up starting center fielder Michael Harris II.

Atlanta also designated pitcher Ben Heller and infielder Andrew Velasquez to their Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, on Wednesday.

These moves opened up two slots on the Braves' 40-man roster. Atlanta must clear cap space since eight injured players will take roster spots after the 2023 World Series.

Sam Hillard spent his first four MLB seasons with the Colorado Rockies. The Braves acquired him in a trade for Dylan Spain in the fall of 2022. Atlanta won 104 games in Hillard's lone season with the team. They set various scoring records during the regular season but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS for the second straight year.

Sam Hillard gets a fresh start with Brandon Hyde's Orioles. Baltimore, perennial AL East doormats, won 101 games this season. It was the most they have won since 1979. Regrettably, the Texas Rangers swept the Orioles in the ALDS.

Sam Hillard joins an Orioles lineup that includes Cedric Mullins, Gunnar Henderson, Anthony Santander, and Adley Rutschman. Expect Baltimore to pick up where they left off in 2023 and contend for the AL East division title once again.