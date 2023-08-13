The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets squared off twice in a doubleheader on Saturday due to a rainout from April 29th. It ended up being quite the day for the Braves. Atlanta took the first game in an absolute blowout, 21-3, and came back and shut out the Mets in the second game, winning 6-0. It was one of the more lopsided doubleheaders that you'll ever see in baseball, and the Braves actually pulled off a feat in doing so that has only been seen four other times in 83 years.

With the Braves two dominant victories over the Mets on Saturday, they became just the fifth team since 1940 to score 20 runs and pitch a shutout in a doubleheader, according to a tweet from ESPN Stats & Info. It was a history-making day for Atlanta.

For New York, it was another disappointing day in a very disappointing season. Mets fans were very excited to get the 2023 season underway as expectations were very high going into the year. However, after some brutal injuries at the beginning of the season, things went downhill quickly. Now, the Mets are 52-65 and in fourth place in the NL East, 23.5 games behind the Braves.

Things have been the exact opposite for the Braves this year. Expectations were high, and expectations have been met. Atlanta is 75-41 and currently has the best record in all of baseball. The regular season is winding down and the playoffs will be here soon. The Braves won the World Series in 2021, and they have their eyes on the prize again this year. They certainly have all the tools to win another championship in 2023.