Ronald Acuna Jr has done it. The Atlanta Braves star is on an unreal tear this season, stealing bases with aplomb while hitting dingers left and right. On Friday night, Ronald Acuna Jr joined the rare 40-40 club after hitting a homer over Patrick Corbin. Acuna is just the fifth player in MLB to do so.

The achievement was celebrated both by Braves players and Acuna's family in Venezuela. The achievement is Acuna's biggest claim to the NL MVP trophy this season. When asked about the emotions after hitting that fateful home run, the star right fielder had this to say, per USA Today:

“I’m extremely happy,” Acuña said through club translator Franco Garcia. “Rounding the bases, I don’t know if I was more nervous or excited. It’s pretty incredible to think of how many players have played in the big leagues and my name’s alone. But I’m sure someone will break that record, too.”

There's a couple things that make Ronald Acuna Jr's 40-40 club inclusion even more impressive is the second “40” in that list severely undersells his base-stealing abilties. Acuna is on pace to reach 70 stolen bases this season. The only one close to him in the entire league is Athletics' Esteury Ruiz. In the National League, the second-most stolen bases is Corbin Carroll… with 50.

Acuna is the lone member of the 40-60 club, and he's on pace to become the only member of the 40-70 club. Other players may very well join Acuna in these lists in the future. For now, though, Ronald Acuna Jr is one-of-one, and he's the best team in a Braves lineup that boasts a lot of All-Star and MVP talent. How far will Atlanta go in the postseason with him at the helm.