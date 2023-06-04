Ronald Acuna Jr. is so close to making history with the Atlanta Braves. After his latest home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the star outfielder is now just six home runs away from breaking a record set by Giancarlo Stanton over the past eight years.

At the top of the sixth inning on Sunday, Acuna broke his home run slump after he sent a Drey Jameson pitch to the left side of the field. It actually traveled 464 feet, putting his tally of 450-foot homers to five just this year alone. That was also his third home run this year that went 460 feet or more.

Ronald Acuna Jr. sent this one 464 feet 🚀pic.twitter.com/MKyQq4uLiG — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 4, 2023

Now, Acuna is just six away from setting a new single-season record for the most 450-foot homers before July since 2015. In that span, Giancarlo Stanton had the most of such hits with 10, which he set back in 2017 when he was still with the Miami Marlins, per Sarah Langs of MLB.

Not only is Acuna halfway there, but he also has plenty of time to achieve the feat with June having just started.

It remains to be seen if Ronald Acuna Jr. can actually break the home run record, though. As mentioned, the 25-year-old was on a home run slump prior to Sunday's contest. The last time he had a home run before the Dimaondbacks game was back in May 18 when they faced the Texas Rangers. He wasn't able to do his usual magic for 13 straight games, so that shouldn't bode well in his bid to make history.

But hey, maybe ending his drought could be the catalyst he needs to recapture his dominant form.