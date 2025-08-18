Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale has been sidelined since mid June with a rib fracture. Despite the Braves recent surge, winning eight of the last nine games, Atlanta is playing out a lost season. But after two months on the shelf, the 36-year-old starter is working toward a comeback. Sale began a rehab assignment last week with an eye on rejoining the rotation later this moth.

Sale is set to make his third and final rehab start in Triple-A. And assuming he doesn't suffer a setback, he’ll be activated from the IL by Atlanta, per The Athletic’s David O’Brien.

The Braves’ veteran suffered a fractured rib while displaying his Gold Glove bona fides in an incredible start against the Mets on June 18. Sale was attempting to finish off a complete-game shutout when he dove for a grounder, landing on his chest. Three days later he landed on the injured list.

Chris Sale eager to return to Braves rotation

Sep 8, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) pitches the ball against Toronto Blue Jays during first inning at Truist Park.
Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

With the Braves 12 games under .500 there’s little reason for the 15th-year veteran to rush back to the mound. But Sale is determined to return despite the lost season.

Part of the pitcher’s desire to rejoin the rotation stems from his recent reputation as injury-prone. Sale threw at least 158 innings and made at least 26 starts in seven straight seasons from 2012-2018. He finished top six in Cy Young voting in each of those years and made seven straight All-Star appearances.

But then the injuries came. Sale ended the 2019 season on the IL with elbow inflammation. He then missed the entirety of 2020 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and was limited to nine regular season starts in 2021 while rehabbing.

Sale began the 2022 campaign on the injured list with a right rib fracture. And in just his second start, he landed on the IL with a broken finger. His season  ended after just 5 2/3 innings. Following additional time on the IL in 2023 the Red Sox traded Sale to the Braves over the offseason. Then, suddenly everything came together for the lefty ace in his first year with Atlanta.

The nine-time All-Star bounced back with the Braves in 2024. He won the Cy Young Award, the pitching Triple Crown, a Gold Glove and Comeback Player of the Year with the remarkable effort.

While Sale got off to a strong start in his follow up to last year’s Cy Young, injuries have once again been an issue. The Braves’ star has been limited to 15 starts and just 89 1/3 innings pitched in 2025. So, whatever the record, Sale is eager to get back on the mound and finish the season healthy.

