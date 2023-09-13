Rob Thomson wasn't a fan of Ronald Acuña Jr.'s empathic home-run celebration during a recent Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves clash. Acuña's antics came after blasting a home run off Zack Wheeler at Citizens Bank Park. He celebrated while running the bases, ultimately leading Thomson to call Acuña out after the game, per WIP Morning Show.

“I like our guys to act like they’ve been there before.” Rob Thomson on Ronald Acuña Jr’s celebration last night pic.twitter.com/hboizAkTs6 — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) September 13, 2023

“I like our guys to act like they’ve been there before,” Thomson said.

The Braves already clinched a playoff berth and are one of the favorites to win the World Series in 2023. Acuña is one of the best players in baseball and will have a 40-40 season if he continues performing well down the stretch. However, the Phillies are a dangerous ballclub.

Philadelphia is fresh off a World Series appearance in 2022. They already have plenty of motivation after losing in the '22 Fall Classic to the Houston Astros. Regardless of whether you agree with Thomson's stance on Acuña celebration or not, the Braves need to be careful about giving the Phillies even more motivation heading into the playoffs.

Philadelphia trails the Braves by 16 games as of this story's publication. That said, anything can happen in the postseason. The Phillies should be able to clinch an NL Wild Card spot and could end up facing Atlanta in the playoffs at some point. It goes without saying, but a Braves-Phillies postseason series would be nothing short of epic.

And if it happens, we will surely continue to see Acuña frustrate Thomson with emphatic home run celebrations.