Expect a surge of pickups of Atlanta Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom across baseball fantasy leagues waiver wires after he aced his first-ever game in the majors. Almost everything went right for Grissom in his big league debut, which now stands as one of the most memorable ever in history. After all, what he did Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox was something no one had seen before in the modern era.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“The Braves No. 1 ranked prospect Vaughn Grissom homered and stole a base tonight in his MLB Debut. At 21 years and 217 days old, he became the youngest player to hit a HR and steal a base in his MLB debut in the Modern Era (since 1900).”

The Braves recently called up Vaughn Grissom amid a bad stretch in which they lost three of four games. After their 8-4 win over the Red Sox at home, thanks in large part to Vaughn Grissom’s explosive debut, the Braves are now on a mini two-game undefeated streak to boost their chances of catching the also-streaking New York Mets in the National League East division. The Braves are currently seven games back of the Mets for the top spot in the NL East, but they also occupy the no. 1 wild-card slot in the NL.

Before getting promoted to the big leagues, Vaughn Grissom, the Braves’ 11th round-pick in the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft, played 74 games for Atlanta’s High-A affiliate Rome Braves in 2022 and slashed 312/.404/.487 with 11 homers and 20 steals.