Braves make decision on top prospect Vaughn Grissom amid recent slump

The Atlanta Braves are just 5-5 in their last 10 games and now sit seven games behind the New York Mets in the National League East. With the hope of adding a spark to the lineup, the team has called up Vaughn Grissom to make his big league debut, their top infield prospect.

Grissom, 21, was an 11th-round pick by the Braves in 2019 but he’s absolutely flying through the minor leagues. Grissom only has 98 plate appearances at Double-A this season, but the youngster is slashing .363. He was also raking in High-A before that, batting .312.

The Braves also made a bunch of other moves on Wednesday, activating RHP Kirby Yates from the IL, transferring Adam Duvall to the 60-day IL, placing Orlando Arcia on the 10-day IL, and optioning RHP Huascar Ynoa to Triple-A. Atlanta released Mike Ford, too.

It seems a bit odd that the Braves would call up a player from Double-A, but that was also the case with Michael Harris. He’s off to a tremendous start in his major league career, hitting .288 in 64 games with 10 home runs. Atlanta is clearly hoping the same thing can happen as Grissom leapfrogs Triple-A and transitions to the show.

Grissom came in at 98th on MLB.com’s latest top-100 prospect rankings and is a very toolsy player. He’s slugged 14 homers, 20 doubles, and two triples in 2022 across High-A and Double-A, also going 27 for 32 in stealing attempts. We’ll see if he can continue to swing it at a high level with the Braves, who are looking to repeat as World Series champs.