The Atlanta Braves (77-64) have been battling injuries throughout the 2024 MLB campaign but have mostly managed to stay afloat to this point. They cannot tread water for much longer, though, as the scorching-hot New York Mets (77-64) pull even with them in the National League Wild Card standings. Manager Brian Snitker needs warm bodies.

Friday night brought further injury misfortune to his door. Midseason pickup Whit Merrifield fouled a ball off his left foot in the Braves' 3-1 win versus the Toronto Blue Jays and brutally suffered a foot fracture. However, the prognosis is not what the team or fans initially thought.

“Doctors told him six weeks last night,” MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported on Saturday. “But they are now thinking he may be able to play during next weekend’s series against the Dodgers.”

What a twist. It is tough to fathom the three-time All-Star being able to rejoin Atlanta in time for a home showdown with Los Angeles given the nature of his injury, but a unique set of circumstances might pave the way for an improbable return.

“When a foot specialist looked at it today, he said Merrifield can’t further damage his foot if he continues to play,” Bowman said. “So, if the pain is tolerable next weekend, he could play.” The super-utility man has already shown his toughness in the month of September after being drilled in the head and is eager to fight through the pain for Atlanta's postseason push.

Braves trying to hang on for final three weeks of regular season

Merrifield's type of grit is what this ballclub needs to overcome injuries and underachieving stars. Despite having obvious offensive limitations at this stage of his career, the 35-year-old has given the Braves some value at second base since they signed him in July. Merrifield is batting .243 with two triples while also playing plus defense in 34 games with the team.

Atlanta's lineup is painfully depleted as it is, so this setback puts more stress on Marcell Ozuna to keep carrying the offense (with some help from Ramon Laureano). Third baseman Austin Riley is unlikely to return to action in September and second baseman Ozzie Albies is probably two weeks away. How much longer can the Braves cling to a playoff position?

Fortunately, they are in the middle of a soft stretch of the schedule. The club has two games remaining against the Blue Jays and a makeup matchup versus the Cincinnati Reds before heading off to play the Washington Nationals for a pair. An eventual six-game road trip featuring the Reds and Miami Marlins should also keep Atlanta in the mix.

It all leads up to a monumental home series against the Mets, starting on Sept. 24. But for now, the Braves cannot look ahead. They must stay in desperation mode for the remainder of 2024. Though, hopefully the potentially accelerated return of Whit Merrifield will make them a tad less vulnerable.