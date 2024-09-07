The New York Mets are one of the hottest teams in baseball, and the club is getting offense from every last member of the team. Mark Vientos is the latest player to get in on the action, as he hit two home runs including a walkoff Friday to help defeat the Cincinnati Reds. New York defeated the Reds 6-4. The club now has eight wins in a row, and this group is putting every other NL team on notice.

“I don’t know if I believe in magic,” Vientos said, per MLB.com. “But I think we have the energy and the right mindset going into this month, because we’re hungry and we want to make it to the playoffs.”

Vientos now has a six-game hitting streak following the impressive performance on Friday. The infielder has 24 home runs on the season, to go with 62 runs batted in.

New York is now 77-64 on the season, as the campaign enters its final stretch. The Mets are tied for second in the NL East with Atlanta heading into Saturday's action. The club trails the Philadelphia Phillies by eight games.

Mets are roaring down the home stretch

New York has had one interesting season. The team started out of the gate as cold as ice, losing the first five games of the season. The Mets have gone through stretch runs with wins, and then followed it up with tough losing streaks. As the dust settles, New York is in prime position to make the NL playoffs.

The Mets are now winners of eight games in a row, and hungry for more. The team has found the right combination of clutch offense to support their pitching staff. New York is making this run without the services of starting pitcher Kodai Senga, who has only appeared in one game all season due to shoulder issues.

“When we have the chance to take the lead, we take it,” Mets reliever Edwin Díaz said. “And we finish them.”

The Mets have nine wins in their last 10 contests. New York still has a lot of work to do to win the division, and it may be out of reach with an eight-game gap between them and the Phillies. The club can still put the Braves fully in their rear-view mirror if they are able to keep the wins going in the campaign's final weeks.

New York is in action Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds once again. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 Eastern.