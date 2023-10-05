It will once again be the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies in this year's NLDS. This has the potential to be one of the best division series in the entire MLB Playoffs. This is not only two National League East rivals but also two evenly matched teams.

The Braves, of course, are coming off a historic season where they continually set and reset franchise and league records. That's because they have players like Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, and Spencer Strider. It was these players and others that propelled Atlanta to their second consecutive 100-plus win season (104-58) and won them their sixth consecutive division title.

But now, all that's irrelevant, and the numbers are reset to zero. The Braves are now facing an all-too-familiar challenge not just in the regular season but in the postseason. Last year's NLDS against the Phillies left a bad taste in the mouth of the Braves, who were beaten 3-1 and outscored 24-13. The good news is, the Braves haven't forgotten that. But neither have the Phillies.

For the Braves, the favorites to win the World Series, this is probably the path they wanted the least. As good and dominant as this team has been this season, the Phillies have given them fits. The Braves do hold the regular-season record (8-5) over them, but we all know the postseason is just different. The Phillies now have playoff experience, going all the way back to the World Series last year. They also know the Braves very well and even more so, match up with them really well. Not to mention that playing at Citizens Bank Park is now one of the toughest places to play in the postseason, if the Phillies' win over the Miami Marlins is any indication. But Truist Park has been a haven for the Braves, who will have home-field advantage throughout the postseason, including the NLDS.

Can the Braves rectify their early postseason exit from last season and get their revenge on the Phillies? Let's get into some Atlanta Braves NLDS predictions and find out.

4. The Braves take the first two games at home

It's essential that the Braves take the first two games at home. What helped the Braves in 2021 was that they were dominant at home, going 7-1 at home during the postseason. Their only loss wasn't until Game 5 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

The concerning part for Atlanta coming into the playoffs this season was their starting pitching. Max Fried was on the IL with a blister on his finger, and Charlie Morton went out with his own finger injury. Fried looks to be back for Game 2 in the NLDS, but Morton is out of the series completely. Therefore, it will be left up to Fried and the MLB's strikeout leader in Spencer Strider to take the advantage and get the Braves ahead in the series at home.

3. The Braves can't win in Philly

Last year, the Phillies got the advantage, taking one game from the Braves at Truist Park, then went to Philadelphia and put them to rest. If it gets to at least Game 4, then the Phillies win both of those outright. That's just a really tough environment for opposing teams right now. Red October is a really phenomenon, and the Braves found that out last year. What's surprising about this, though, is that the Braves had a better record against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park this season and worse against them at home. But again, the postseason is different.

2. Michael Harris II is the MVP of the NLDS

There isn't an MVP award given for the divisional rounds, but there's always that one player that tends to stick out every series and helps his team move on to the next series. Michael Harris II can be that for the Braves.

Harris played in his first postseason last year; however, nothing was too memorable about it. In four games and 14 at-bats, he had one hit, no runs, one RBI, no walks, one stolen base, with two strikeouts for a .071 batting average. Now in the middle of the lineup, Harris is getting more at-bats, which could be crucial during this series. Look for him to make some noise in this series, where his speed will be the difference, either out in center field or on the basepaths.

1. The Braves and Phillies go to Game 5

I believe this series will be a slugfest, with body blow after body blow taking place. These are two power-hitting offenses that can put the ball out of the park at a moment's notice. But, as mentioned, home field here is crucial to who wins this series. And in this case, the Braves have that. So, if it gets to Game 5, the Braves can take it and move on to the NLCS, albeit by a very small margin… as one.