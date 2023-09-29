Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson's record-breaking season continues. Olson's monster two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs gave him 136 RBIs on the season – the most in Braves franchise history. Olson reached the milestone after the ball barely cleared the right-field foul pole in the bottom of the first inning. The home run gave Atlanta an early 2-1 lead.

With his 54th home run of the season, @mattolson21 sets the single-season franchise record for RBI with 136!#PorLaA pic.twitter.com/ITrdPfpdro — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 28, 2023

Matt Olson has been having a season for the ages. You can now mention Olson in the same breath as Andruw Jones, Chipper Jones, and Hank Aaron as the best sluggers in Braves franchise history. Olson recorded his 52nd home run against the Miami Marlins on September 17. He promptly eclipsed Andruw Jones' single-season home run record with that blast.

Matt Olson's 54 home runs also currently leads the majors. He has a comfortable lead over the Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber and New York Mets' Pete Alonso. Schwarber and Alonso are tied for second with 46 home runs each.

Olson has kicked things up a notch in his eighth MLB season. His previous career-high was 39 home runs in his last year with the Oakland Athletics in 2021. Matt Olson recorded 34 home runs in his first year with the Braves in 2022. He's one of the reasons why this Braves team is one of the most explosive squads in recent memory. In fact, they became just the third team ever to hit 300 home runs in a season.

In the bigger scheme of things, the Braves have lorded it over the MLB standings for the majority of the season. Their offense has carried them to their sixth straight NL East division pennant. If Matt Olson and the Braves continue firing on all cylinders, they will win their second World Series title in three years.