The Atlanta Braves still have the best record in MLB, though the team isn't playing its best baseball at the moment. Spencer Strider got the start in the Braves' 5-3 loss against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. It marked Atlanta's seventh loss in 10 games and the third straight start in which Spencer Strider was unable to pick up a victory.

Strider surrendered three runs in 6.1 innings against the Red Sox. The Braves pitcher has given up 12 runs in his last 18.1 innings pitched, and he posted a 5.46 ERA in June. The 24-year-old doesn't seem all that concerned about the way he's been pitching, even though Strider's stats aren't what they were earlier in the 2022 season.

“I feel like I’ve really thrown the ball well going back a lot of outings,” Strider said, via MLB.com. “And it seems like despite a lot of swings, a lot of swings and misses, a lot of strikes, just a couple mistakes that I make in an outing, just can’t get away with them.”

Strider is still making plenty of hitters look foolish. He's recorded at least 10 strikeouts in four straight outings. His 199 strikeouts and 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings are easily the highest in MLB. Strider has pitched at least six innings in all five of his July starts, never issuing more than one walk in any of those outings.

“The way he’s regrouped, the way he’s thrown the ball the last few games has been really, really impressive to me,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Strider. “Like I said I think last time, [it] looks to me like he’s kind of getting stronger. That was a really solid outing, he did his job tonight. [We] just couldn’t seal the deal.”

Atlanta is seven games in the loss column ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the National League.