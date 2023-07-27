Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider continues to be a strikeout machine on the mound in the 2023 MLB regular season. The 23-year-old punchout artist added 10 more strikeouts to his total this season with another sterling performance in his final start of July. With that, he's joined an extremely exclusive group of 25-year-old hurlers who had at least 199 strikeouts before the calendar flipped to August.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

With 10 strikeouts tonight, Spencer Strider increased his season total to 199. That's the 3rd-most by a player under the age of 25 before August since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893. He trails only Vida Blue (219 in 1971) & Walter Johnson (200 in 1912).

Strider lasted for 6.1 innings on the mound against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park Wednesday night. He allowed just two earned runs on six hits but settled for a no-decision, as the Braves suffered a 5-3 loss.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nevertheless, there's no denying the talents of Spencer Strider, who extended his streak of 10-strikeout games to four starts. He also has at least 10 Ks in five of his last six starts, dating back to June. That stretch includes his 13-strikeout performance in a 7-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 20.

Strider entered Wednesday leading all qualified pitchers in the big leagues with an incredible 39.7 percent strikeout rate, which is even higher than his 38.3 percent strikeout rate in 2022 when he finished second to Braves teammate Michael Harris II in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

On the season, Strider has an 11-3 record with a 3.73 ERA and 1.09 WHIP.