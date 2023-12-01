Overall, we gathered all Starr Park CCTV Codes for our fellow theorists to help piece together what exactly is happening here.

If you're a huge fan of Brawl Stars, you might be hearing about the Starr Park CCTV Codes that scour the internet. Additionally, you might have found yourself accidentally enter a Time Anomaly, which takes you to a much creepier setting in the Brawl Stars Universe. Overall, we gathered all Starr Park CCTV Codes for our fellow theorists to help piece together what exactly is happening here.

Brawl Stars – All CCTV Codes For Starr Park

Starr Park Announcement: Remember, Rule 301195181650 states it’s illegal to not have fun! No signs of distress allowed—let’s keep the joy rolling! 🎢🎠 #StarrParkCCTV — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) November 30, 2023

All the current Brawl Stars Starr CCTV Codes right now include (newest to oldest):

30/11/95 18:16:50

27/11/95 17:00:49

24/11/95 12:02:25

22/11/85 08:33:23

21/11/95 18:44:18

18/11/95 08:16:10

14/11/95 20:01:27

11/11/95 18:17:12

09/11/95 19:14:23

07/11/95 11:28:02

05/11/95 16:01:52

04/11/95 15:36:22

Brawl Stars – What Is The Starr Park CCTV?

The Starr Park CCTV is a brand new feature in Brawl Stars that lets players see VHS-Style footage of Starr Park from nearly 30 years ago. Overall, this feature is awesome for any Brawl Stars lore fans who love theorizing about the world of the game. However, this isn't the first time Brawl Stars content creators and players got together to dig deeper into the mysteries of Starr Park. Therefore, expect much more craziness in the years to come.

Where to find CCTV Codes in Brawl Stars?

To find Brawl Stars CCTV Codes in Starr Park, keep an eye out for the latest Supercell tweets. Typically, the developer releases new artwork constantly to talk about the game. Furthermore, you should be able to find the codes within some of these pictures.

For example, a tweet from the developer back on November 27th included such a code. You should see it in front of the truck on the left side of the picture. Supercell sneakily hides their codes in these posts, so keep two eyes peeled for them.

And once again, we are back at Retropolis! ⭐️ Lavish Lola and old Retropolis skins are now in the Shop!

⛽️ Retropolis Player Icon in a Quest (as soon as they refresh!) pic.twitter.com/lX46p9BHiq — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) November 27, 2023

December marks a big month for the game overall. Firstly, we got word of a new brawler, Mico, joining the fight for free on December 14th. Additionally, Supercell recently announced massive changes to the game. Overall, they plan to remove Chromatic Brawlers while announcing change to the Brawl Pass. Furthermore, the developer stated even bigger changes to come in 2024, so keep on the lookout for them.

Perhaps Brawl Stars fans will truly find out what Starr Park is all about. Additionally, perhaps Supercell plans to tie in this cryptic lore to the actual game, or just keep it a side feature for hardcore fans. Nevertheless, we look forward to what creative ventures they delve into next.

