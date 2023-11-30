At the 2023 Brawl Stars Championships, it was announced that Mico would join the game as the newest upcoming Mythic Brawler.

Mico is the newest Mythic Brawler coming to Brawl Stars. At the 2023 Brawl Stars Championships, it was announced that Mico would join the game as the newest upcoming Mythic Brawler. Additionally, he joins the game's Brawlywood trio with Lola and Gray. Lastly, the broadcast also showed some gameplay, giving us an idea of how he works.

Brawl Stars Mico Release Date

According to fan rumors and speculation, some believe Mico will release in Brawl Stars December 14th, 2023 at no charge whatsoever. However, stay tuned to Supercell's official channels to find out more about our new monkey brawler.

After the Brawliday Season, he'll likely cost a set amount of Credits on Starr Road to unlock. Of course, Supercell will also offer players a chance to just buy him for a specific amount of gems. If he does release in December, we expect Mico to drop around the Brawlidays update, which usually occurs sometime in December.

In terms of gameplay, Mico feels like a combination between Mortis (or perhaps Edgar) and Eve's Gotta Go Gadget. What we mean is, Mico's main attack sends him flying over walls, damaging whatever he lands on. Therefore, he could theoretically hop around a wall-filled map and dominate pesky throwers.

For his Super ability, Mico jumps high up in the air before landing on his opponents. During his jump, you aim Mico's movements to attack the desired target. It makes for a great escape move that deals tons of damage if it lands. It's blast radius right now seems to be about the same size as Primo's Meteors. Mico stays in the air for a few seconds, so make sure to stay above your target or they might escape.

However, we currently don't know any of Mico's Star Powers or gadgets. Additionally, we don't know if he has a Hypercharge ability, or which Gears he can use. Overall, we look forward to seeing what Supercell comes up with.

Speaking of Supercell, we find it strange that they haven't tweeted or posted any information for him as of yet. Outside of the 2023 BSC, Mico remains a mystery to most Brawl Stars players who don't keep up with its esports platform.

Starr Park Announcement: Remember, Rule 301195181650 states it’s illegal to not have fun! No signs of distress allowed—let’s keep the joy rolling! 🎢🎠 #StarrParkCCTV — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) November 30, 2023

Nevertheless, we look forward to using Mico and welcoming him to the Mythic Brawlers rarity. If Supercell does decide to release him for free, make sure to pick him up on December 14th!

For more Brawl Stars and gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.