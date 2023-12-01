Additionally, Supercell announced a new change to the Brawl Pass System

The Brawl Stars Chromatic Rarity will be going away soon in a future update, developer Supercell announced today. To commemorate the removal, the developer added a new Community Event, which will require 4 billion takedowns worldwide to reap all the rewards. Additionally, Supercell announced a new change to the Brawl Pass System, which starts in January 2024.

Brawl Stars Removes Chromatic Rarity, Chroma Credits

In a new video released by Supercell, the developer announced their plans to remove the Brawl Stars Chromatic Rarity in a future update. Furthermore, this means Chroma Credits, the currency required to unlock these brawlers, will also be removed from the game.

To celebrate the change, the developer talked about the upcoming ChromaNoMore Community Event. Overall, Brawl Stars players must collectively reach 4 billion takedowns to unlock new events:

First Milestone – Double Starr Drops event.

500 Million – Mastery Madness (50% extra Mastery)

1 Billion) – Coin Shower

1.5 Billion – Chroma Credit Shower

2 Billion – Token Shower

3 billion – Double Mastery Madnesss

4 billion – Legendary Starr Drop

Overall, takedowns from any match count towards the progress of this event. So feel free to play Map Makers, friendlies, or any other mode if you don't feel like competing for trophies. The Chroma No More event begins December 1st, ending on December 12th.

Brawl Pass Plus Giveaway:

Brawl Stars Content Creators will be conducting giveaways for the new Brawl Pass Plus. Furthermore, hidden in the giveaways comes five different Chroma Codes. These codes give players a free Brawl Pass +, and all the Chromatic Brawlers within the game. Overall, this seems like a great opportunity for those yet to receive all the rarest brawlers in the game.

The #ChromaNoMore Event starts NOW with daily ✨ DOUBLE STARR DROPS! ✨ – 4 Billion Takedowns to unlock ALL THE EVENTS AT THE SAME TIME!

– LAST CHANCE to get Chromatic Brawlers with Chroma Credits

– Content Creator giveaways! Look for the hashtags #ChromaNoMore and #BrawlStars!… pic.twitter.com/ZTxIS5AoL7 — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) December 1, 2023

What Happens to Brawl Stars Chromatic Brawlers Now?

Brawl Stars will be removing the Chromatic Rarity, as all Chromatic Brawlers will become Epic, Mythic, or Legendary on December 12th. Therefore, you have a limited time to purchase them using Chroma Credits you've acquired over the last few seasons. The new brawler changes after December 12th include:

Epic – Pearl, Mandy, Maisie, Sam, Lola, Ash, Belle, Gale, and Colette

Mythic – Lou, Ruffs, Buzz, Fang, Janet, Otis, R-T, Charlie, Eve, and Buster

Legendary – Cordelius and Surge

Additionally, make progress towards your chromatic brawlers in-game mastery tracks. These mastery tracks provide the best rewards for just playing and winning games with a chromatic brawler.

All Chroma Credits will be turned into regular Credits at a 1.85 ratio, sent to your inbox in-game. Unfortunately, this hurts players who've unlocked all brawlers already, with no way to store credits and save them for a future brawler. However, you are allowed to keep it in your inbox if you want, but don't let it linger there for too long.

Brawl Stars To Change Brawl Pass Structure

Lastly, the new update also plans to bring changes to the Brawl Pass Seasons:

Rewards from previous seasons will be auto-claimed once the new update drops

All rewards from previous seasons will be auto-unlocked once the next season begins

A new brawler will release every month with a new monthly Brawl Pass Available via credits or Starr Drops

Fame Rewards, including: Level 1 – Profile Picture Level 2 – Pin Level 3 – Frame (new cosmetic for Battle Card)



Sadly, we hate to see the auto-unlocking of credits from previous seasons. With the random rewards from Mega Pig, a loss of a “credit bank” and converting Chroma Credits into a currency of our choice seems tough on free-to-play players. However, Supercell assures the changes in the new Brawl Pass system should alleviate the issues. Hopefully, it still provides a fair chance for all players to receive the item they want.

Overall, that wraps it up for the latest Brawl Talk. So get on out there and enjoy the Chroma No More Event if you can. The rewards should help you increase your Masteries, receive some gold and tokens, all while playing the game you enjoy. Keep on the lookout for this weekend's Mega Pig event to secure some nice rewards for your Club. Farewell, Brawl Stars Chroma Credits.

For more Brawl Stars and gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.