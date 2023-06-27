Cordelius, the new Chromatic Brawler in Brawl Stars will be available soon. The mushroom-obsessed gardener is an assassin who deals quite a bit of damage. As a Chromatic Brawler he'll cost 2500 chroma credits. Additionally, he can be unlocked at Tier 30 of the Premium Brawl Pass (which costs 169 gems). He's the 19th Chromatic Brawler to join the roster and 69th brawler overall. Let's look more into his stats, attacks, gadgets, and star powers.

He will be available on Monday, July 3rd, 2023 when Season 19 launches.

Brawl Stars: Cordelius Overview

Cordelius' Main attack, Mushrooms, shoots two mushrooms from his gardening tool. It's similar to Eve's attack, but with a shorter range and one less projectile. Both mushrooms deal the same amount of damage. The attack has a normal range of 5 tiles, with a projectile speed of 3800. He has a reload speed of 1.2 seconds (Very Fast), but it can reload even faster while in his Super. His Super charge rate is 25% per hit.

Speaking of his Super, This Is My Domain, is unlike others seen in Brawl Stars before. It is a single projectile attack with a longer range (9 tiles), but with the same projectile speed (3800). He shoots a poisonous mushroom that can move pierce through walls. While the attack doesn't do any damage, it sends enemies into a Shadow Realm where they and Cordelius are isolated from the match for 8 seconds.

In the Shadow Realm, Cordelius is given a 20% movement speed boost (from 820 –> 980) and a 30% reload boost (1.2 –> 0.84). All objectives or mode specific items will be unavailable, including the Brawl Ball, Power Crates, Gems, and so on. Basically, it becomes survival mode for the enemy. The Realm disappears when the timer runs out or the enemy dies.

Additionally, Cordelius has a 5-tile circle around him similar to Buzz. This gives him the proximity trait which allows him to charge his Super by 6.67% per second (per enemy within his range). It will take roughly 15 seconds to fully charge the Super if one enemy stays in range.

Cordelius HP and Damage Per Level:

LEVEL HP DAMAGE SUPER 1 3200 730 N/A 2 3360 766 N/A 3 3520 802 N/A 4 3680 838 N/A 5 3840 874 N/A 6 4000 910 N/A 7 4160 946 N/A 8 4320 982 N/A 9 4480 1018 N/A

10 4640 1054 N/A

11 4800 1090 N/A

Gadgets and Star Powers

Cordelius will have two Star Powers and two Gadgets when he arrives. His gadgets are:

Replanting – “Cordelius jumps over a piece of terrain quickly.”

Poison Mushroom – “Cordelius's next main attack shoots a poison mushroom that prevents the enemy from attacking for 1.5 seconds.”

Star Powers:

Comboshrooms – “Hitting the second mushrooms to the same target as the first, deals 30% extra damage.”

Mushroom Kingdom – “Cordelius spawns 3 mushrooms to the Shadow Realm after using his super, healing allies and damaging enemies for 730 health on pickup.“

What Game Modes Should I use Cordelius In?

Here are some Game Modes we think Cordelius will thrive in. Note that he'll be useful in more than just these three, but this should give you an idea of how he can be used.

Gem Grab

By utilizing his Super, Cordelius can send enemies into the Shadow Realm, keeping them away from Gems. Most Gem Grab maps generally have enough walls to provide him enough cover. His quick movement has potential to save matches by being able to catch up with his opponents. He can also single out the gem carrier with his Super. There's plenty of ways to use Cordelius in this mode.

Showdown

His quick movement speed, fast reload time, and Super can save Cordelius in numerous ways. If he's being cornered but has his Super charged, he can send an enemy into the Shadow Realm to give himself a chance to escape or wipe out one of his pursuers. But, do note that sending an enemy into the Shadow Realm will also prevent you from being able to collect power Cubes. It's an understandable trade-off that will at least help to prevent trophy loss.

Knockout

Knockout is a mode where many 1-vs-1s can occur, meaning Cordelius can shine here. Even if he's in a 2-v-1 or even a 3-v-1 situation, Cordelius can use his Super to even the playing field. He can focus on taking out one enemy at a time by sending them into the Shadow Realm. He'll only have eight seconds, but those eight seconds could be the difference between life and death.

What Game Modes Should I NOT use Cordelius In?

Here are three modes in which Cordelius won't be bad, but he may not be the best. That being said, it will still be possible to use him in these modes with the right team comps and setups.

Heist

Since Cordelius can't deal a ton of damage over time, he may not be the best option. That being said, he has a quick reload time, and with fast movement speed he can continue to dish out damage while dodging enemy attacks. It's not that he will be bad, but compared to brawlers like Tara, Colt, Brock, or Penny, he's not the best option. Still, he can defend his safe by sending enemies into the Shadow Realm, but then he won't be able to attack the enemy safe either.

Brawl Ball

Sending enemies to the realm is great, and it can keep foes away from the ball. However, it will also prevent Cordelius from getting the ball. He also doesn't have any abilities that blow up walls, meaning he can't really give himself an open lane. His HP levels are decent, but he may not be able to rush the ball into the goal like tankier brawlers can. He can be used defensively, but won't have many opportunities to help himself out on offense.

Takedown

Takedown is all about taking dealing more damage to the boss robot than the enemy team. Since Cordelius isn't really a high DPS brawler and his attack has a short range, he'll constantly be putting himself in danger. He can't send robots to the Shadow Realm, meaning his Super will be useless in this mode. Additionally, sending enemy brawlers into the Shadow Realm may not be as helpful here as it can be in other modes.

Brawl Stars: Cordelius' Best Gadget, Star Power, and Gear Setup

Both of Cordelius' gadgets are very useful, so choose the one that better fits the mode and your play-style. We recommend Replanting on game modes like Showdown where you may see yourself being chased by multiple enemies. It's good for escaping foes.

However, we mostly recommend Poison Mushroom, as it literally mutes enemies for 1.5 seconds. You can deal damage, escape your enemy's grasp, and win those close 1-on-1 situations with the help of this gadget. It's similar to Otis' Super, which should give you an indication of how overpowered it can be.

As for Star Powers, we recommend Comboshrooms, which deals lets your second projectile deal 30% extra damage on your target as long the first one hit the same enemy. While Mushroom Kingdom seems helpful in some situations, it's better to just do more damage overall. Considering his range is low, it means most attacks will fully connect. You'll get more value out of Comboshrooms and deal way more damage.

Cordelius currently has no Mythic Gears. In the meanwhile, we recommend the damage gear to give you extra firepower. For his second gear, we recommend the shield gear for some extra protection, or a speed gear if you want to make him a speed demon.

Overall, Cordelius is a great Brawler. However, it's hard to really say how good he is until players reach higher trophy counts with him. We hope our recommendations help you find the best uses for him.

For more information on Brawl Stars or other gaming content, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.