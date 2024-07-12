Brawl Stars' newest Classic Event brings back many classic modes along with a new mode called Drum Roll. This mode works similarly to Gun Game (or Arms Race) from Counter Strike, except each KO you earn turns you into a new brawler. Whether you're playing for Star Tokens or fun, we'll explain everything you need to know about the newest Drum Roll mode. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Brawl Stars Drum Roll Guide – Everything You Need to Know

Brawl Stars' Drum Roll mode is a free-for-all match type where your objective is to eliminate 7 enemies. However, for each enemy you take down, you turn into another brawler. At the time of writing, Drum Roll features two different brawler queues which dictate what brawlers you play with.

Brawler Queue 1: Colt, Mortis, Dynamike, Spike, El Primo, Poco, Frank

Brawler Queue 2: Brock, Nita, Jesse, Leon, Piper, Pam, Bull

You will start the match with one of these two queues, and the order of brawlers cannot be changed. Furthermore, all brawlers in this mode are set to level 9, and are limited to only their first Star Power. You do not have access to Gadgets or Hypercharge abilities, and you won't be able to use level 10 or 11 brawlers.

When you die, you respawn after a few short seconds. However, every death on your end means another player has moved to the next stage. Therefore, you need to balance both caution and aggression as you seek first place.

Thankfully, if you're not used to using these brawlers, you won't have to worry about losing trophies. Conversely, the mode does not reward you with trophies for winning. So, what's the point of playing Drum Roll?

Players can collect Star Tokens by playing Drum Roll daily. When you collect enough Star Tokens, you'll receive a Mega Box. Yep, Mega Boxes have returned to Brawl Stars for a limited time. Before July 31st, you can earn Mega Boxes and potentially earn some sweet rewards.

While there's a couple of methods to earning Mega Boxes, Star Tokens seem to be the standard way of doing so. Therefore, make sure to play a variety of modes, including Drum Roll, to maximize your Star Token earnings.

Overall, that includes everything new with Drum Roll, Brawl Stars' newest mode in its Classic Event. We wish you the best of luck if you try it out.

