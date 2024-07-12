Brawl Stars' brand new Classic Event has arrived, offering players different ways of earning Mega Boxes. This event brings back classic modes from Brawl Stars' early days, along with new ways to earn rewards. These modes only let you play as the original brawlers 21, and all brawlers are capped at level 9. We'll show you what you can do to unlock Mega Boxes in the new Brawl Stars Classic Event.

How Do You Get Mega Boxes in the Brawl Stars Classic Event?

From July 12th to July 31st, Brawl Stars players can get Mega Boxes in different ways:

Collect Star Tokens

Receive a Free Box from the Shop

Purchase Boxes with Gems

Firstly, players can receive a Free Mega Box when logging into the game's Shop menu.

The standard method of unlocking Mega Boxes in the Brawl Stars Classic event is by collecting Star Tokens. You must earn a set amount of Star Tokens in order to unlock a new Mega Box. To collect Star Tokens in Brawl Stars, players must win a match in modes with the Star Token icon. This icon can be found on the bottom left corner of the game mode when selecting a mode to play. It looks like a gear with a star inside, with wings behind it.

Every day, the modes will reset, allowing you to earn more Star Tokens throughout the event. For free-to-play users, this is probably the sure-fire method of receiving boxes. If you play earn the maximum amount of Star Tokens per day, you should be able to receive the Hypercharge Rico skin before the event ends. Granted, that's if you started early on.

The returning Classic Modes, as part of the new Classic Event, will offer a Star Token upon first win. Additionally, the new mode, Drum Roll also offers a Star Token when winning a game. So make sure to try these modes out and re-visit the old Brawl Stars days.

Just know that playing these modes limits you to the game's original brawlers. So you won't be able to use newer brawlers like Draco or Berry here. Furthermore, these modes cap you at level 9 with no Hypercharge ability or Gadgets. All you have is that brawler's first-ever Star power.

Lastly, players can purchase Mega Boxes in the Shop. There's two different categories of Mega Boxes you can buy in the Shops:

Mega Box Value Pack – Every day for 20 days, players will be able to buy 2 Mega Boxes per day for 79 Gems. However, you need to wait for the next day to purchase the next set of Boxes. For example, if you're on Day 2, you must wait until Day 3 to purchase the Day 3 Boxes.

Between July 12th to July 15th, players can purchase Mega Box Bundles, which includes a grouping of Mega Boxes at the cost of Gems: 5 Mega Boxes – 199 Gems 10 Mega Boxes – 399 Gems 20 Mega Boxes – 499 Gems



What Do You Get from Mega Boxes? – Brawl Stars Classic Event

Mega Boxes in the Brawl Stars Classic Event offer various rewards, like Coins, Power Points, XP Doublers, Bling, and more. The amount of what you receive may vary. Nevertheless, here are the Drop chances for Mega Boxes in the new event:

Mega Box Reward Drop Percentage Coins 19.10% XP Doublers 19.10% Power Points 18.91% Bling 18.82% Gems 9.45% Epic Brawler 1.873% Mythic Brawler 0.187% Legendary Brawler 0.094% Rare Skin 0.468%

Super Rare Skin 1.873% Epic Skin 0.468% Hypercharge Skin 0.281% Classic Pin 4.682% Classic Profile Icon 4.682%

How to unlock Sovereign Rico Hypercharge Skin in Brawl Stars Classic Event

To earn the Sovereign Rico Hypercharge Skin, players must collect 10 total Mega Boxes. These Mega Boxes can be acquired via any of the methods listed above. So whether you do a combination of spending Gems or earning Star Tokens, all Mega Boxes make progress towards unlocking Sovereign Rico.

A Hypercharge skin is a unique skin with cool cosmetic effects for when you use your Hypercharge ability. Rico's Hypercharge, Trick Shot King, makes his Super projectile bounce much farther. With a strong set of Gadgets and Star Powers, Rico's one of our favorite brawlers in the meta right now.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about unlocking Mega Boxes in the brand-new Brawl Stars Classic event. Although Brawl Stars is celebrating its OG days, there's plenty of new content in the game's latest season. Players can already start collecting Berry, the newest Epic Brawler. Furthermore, the next Mythic Brawler, Clancy, will be released later on.

For more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.