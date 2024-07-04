Brawl Stars Season 28 officially begins today, bringing a new Brawl Pass, skins, and much more. Season 28 marks the return of Mega Boxes along with a new classic event. Furthermore, Berry, the newest epic brawler, made his debut just recently, with another brawler on the way soon. For the convenience of players, we listed all Brawl Pass rewards below for Brawl Stars Season 28.

Brawl Stars Season 28 All Brawl Pass Rewards – Coins, Power Points, Starr Drops & More

TIER FREE PASS BRAWL PASS BRAWL PASS PLUS Free Tier 500 Power Points 1000 Bling 1500 Bling 1 Starr Drop Player Pin – 2 100 Credits 100 Credits – 3 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 4 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins 5 Starr Drop Player Pin – 6 100 Credits 100 Credits – 7 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 8 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

9 Starr Drop Player Pin – 10 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points 1500 Power Points 11 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 12 100 Credits 100 Credits – 13 Starr Drop Player Pin – 14 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 15 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 16 100 Credits 100 Credits – 17 Starr Drop Player Pin – 18 10 Gems 10 Gemss 10 Gems

19 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 20 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 21 Starr Drop New Spray – 22 100 Credits 100 Credits – 23 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 24 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points – 25 Starr Drop Unlock New Brawler – 26 100 Credits 100 Credits – 27 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 28 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

29 Starr Drop Player Pin – 30 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 31 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 32 100 Credits 100 Credits – 33 Starr Drop Player Pin – 34 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 35 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 36 100 Credits 100 Credits – 37 Starr Drop Player Pin – 38 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

39 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 40 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 41 Starr Drop Player Pin – 42 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 43 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 44 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins 45 Starr Drop Player Icon – 46 100 Credits 100 Credits Ruby Medusa EMZ Skin 47 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 48 1000 Coins 1000 Coins Sapphire Medusa EMZ Skin

49 100 Credits 100 Credits – 50 Legendary Starr Drop Medusa EMZ Skin Immortal Player Title

That wraps up all the Brawl Stars Season 28 Rewards for the Free Pass, Brawl Pass, and Brawl Pass Plus. To earn rewards, players must level up their pass by earning XP. To earn XP in Brawl Stars, you need to play matches, complete quests, and earn XP Doublers via Starr Drops.

For free-to-play users, the Free pass offers 2,500 Power Points, 8,000 Coins, 1000 Credits, and multiple Starr Drops (varying rarities). Lastly, the final free reward includes a Legendary Starr Drop, as always. Who knows? This Starr Drop might help you receive the game's newest Legendary Brawler, Draco.

Brawl Pass ($6.99) or Pass Plus ($9.99) players, can earn even more rewards. Overall, Brawl Pass Players receive more credits to unlock brawlers, more bling to purchase skins, and more power points to upgrade brawlers. You also receive more gems, which you can use to unlock new brawlers, Hypercharge abilities, or skins. Furthermore, they receive a Medusa EMZ Skin at level 50.

Lastly, Brawl Pass Plus players receive all the rewards, a 20% XP boost, two additional skins, and more. This includes Bling, Power Points, Gems, and even a player Title. Regardless of which Pass you run with, you should receive a good amount of items to upgrade your favorite brawlers at the least.

Overall, we hope you enjoy Brawl Stars Season 28's rewards, and everything else the season offers. Make sure to join a club as you'll receive more rewards and potentially some new friends to play with. Between Club Games and Quests, these modes should help new players, especially free-to-play users, a fair chance at getting some great loot.

Best of luck in earning all the rewards for Season 28! Lastly, have a happy Fourth of July!

