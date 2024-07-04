Brawl Stars Season 28 officially begins today, bringing a new Brawl Pass, skins, and much more. Season 28 marks the return of Mega Boxes along with a new classic event. Furthermore, Berry, the newest epic brawler, made his debut just recently, with another brawler on the way soon. For the convenience of players, we listed all Brawl Pass rewards below for Brawl Stars Season 28.

Brawl Stars Season 28 All Brawl Pass Rewards – Coins, Power Points, Starr Drops & More

TIERFREE PASSBRAWL PASSBRAWL PASS PLUS
Free Tier500 Power Points1000 Bling1500 Bling
1Starr DropPlayer Pin
2100 Credits100 Credits
3Starr Drop100 Bling
41000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
5Starr DropPlayer Pin
6100 Credits100 Credits
7Starr Drop100 Bling
810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
9Starr DropPlayer Pin
101000 Power Points1000 Power Points1500 Power Points
11Starr Drop100 Bling
12100 Credits100 Credits
13Starr DropPlayer Pin
141000 Coins1000 Coins
15Starr Drop100 Bling
16100 Credits100 Credits
17Starr DropPlayer Pin
1810 Gems10 Gemss10 Gems
19Starr Drop100 Bling
201000 Coins1000 Coins
21Starr DropNew Spray
22100 Credits100 Credits
23Starr Drop100 Bling
241000 Power Points1000 Power Points
25Starr DropUnlock New Brawler
26100 Credits100 Credits
27Starr Drop100 Bling
2810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
29Starr DropPlayer Pin
301000 Coins1000 Coins
31Starr Drop100 Bling
32100 Credits100 Credits
33Starr DropPlayer Pin
341000 Coins1000 Coins
35Starr Drop100 Bling
36100 Credits100 Credits
37Starr DropPlayer Pin
3810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
39Starr Drop100 Bling
401000 Coins1000 Coins
41Starr DropPlayer Pin
4210 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
43Starr Drop100 Bling
441000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
45Starr DropPlayer Icon
46100 Credits100 CreditsRuby Medusa EMZ Skin
47Starr Drop100 Bling
481000 Coins1000 CoinsSapphire Medusa EMZ Skin
49100 Credits100 Credits
50Legendary Starr DropMedusa EMZ SkinImmortal Player Title

That wraps up all the Brawl Stars Season 28 Rewards for the Free Pass, Brawl Pass, and Brawl Pass Plus. To earn rewards, players must level up their pass by earning XP. To earn XP in Brawl Stars, you need to play matches, complete quests, and earn XP Doublers via Starr Drops.

For free-to-play users, the Free pass offers 2,500 Power Points, 8,000 Coins, 1000 Credits, and multiple Starr Drops (varying rarities). Lastly, the final free reward includes a Legendary Starr Drop, as always. Who knows? This Starr Drop might help you receive the game's newest Legendary Brawler, Draco.

Brawl Pass ($6.99) or Pass Plus ($9.99) players, can earn even more rewards. Overall, Brawl Pass Players receive more credits to unlock brawlers, more bling to purchase skins, and more power points to upgrade brawlers. You also receive more gems, which you can use to unlock new brawlers, Hypercharge abilities, or skins. Furthermore, they receive a Medusa EMZ Skin at level 50.

Lastly, Brawl Pass Plus players receive all the rewards, a 20% XP boost, two additional skins, and more. This includes Bling, Power Points, Gems, and even a player Title. Regardless of which Pass you run with, you should receive a good amount of items to upgrade your favorite brawlers at the least.

Overall, we hope you enjoy Brawl Stars Season 28's rewards, and everything else the season offers. Make sure to join a club as you'll receive more rewards and potentially some new friends to play with. Between Club Games and Quests, these modes should help new players, especially free-to-play users, a fair chance at getting some great loot.

Best of luck in earning all the rewards for Season 28! Lastly, have a happy Fourth of July!

