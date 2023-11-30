The latest massive update in Brawlhalla brings multiple beloved Spongebob characters into the fray.

The latest Brawlhalla collaboration sees our favorite sponge living under the seas, Spongebob! The latest massive update in Brawlhalla brings multiple beloved Spongebob characters into the fray as fighters, sidekicks, KO effects, and much more. Additionally, the latest Patch added a new mode called Bubble Tag Relay, a Cross Inventory System for Playstation players, new challenges, and more.. Lastly, the update comes with its usual balance changes, game improvements, and bug fixes.

Brawlhalla x Spongebob Squarepants Patch 8.02 Notes

The Brawlhalla x @SpongeBob SquarePants Crossover Event has begun! Get your Jellyfishing nets ready to Brawl alongside SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy! Play Now for Free! https://t.co/4ez9gUgL6U pic.twitter.com/2kspPnnoUP — Brawlhalla (@Brawlhalla) November 29, 2023

Brawlhalla x Spongebob:

The new patch comes with a new Mythic and two Epic Crossovers. Overall, Mythic Crossovers now act as a new tier of Crossovers which “include” everything an Epic has. However, Mythic Crossovers receive a few more features to help them stand out among the rest. Furthermore, this means more unique animations and costumes. Spongebob marks the first ever Mythic Crossover, with Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks joining as the Epics:

Spongebob Mirrors Rayman (Gauntles/Axe) Custom light attack animations

Patrick Mirrors Teros (Axe/Hammer) Custom light attack animations

Sandy Mirros Cassidy (Blasters/Hammer)



Additionally, the latest patch comes with a new sidekick, emotes, weapons, Avatars, a map, and so much more.

Sidekick The Flying Dutchman

Emote Clarinet Bubbles

KO Effect King Jellyfish

Weapon Skins: Goofy Goober Guitar Squidward's Clarinet

Avatars Bold & Brash Krabby Patty Doodle Bob Gary



Lastly, the latest patch gives players a free “Goofy Goober” title upon logging into the game during the event. Additionally, the patch brings a new “Bikini Bottom” map, a daily login bonus of 250 Gold and so much more.

Bubble Tag Relay:

In Bubble Tag Relay, you and a friend choose three legends to face two other opponents with. Additionally, each strike to your opponent traps them in a bubble and limits their movement. Overall, you need to capture the enemy team to score a point, and five total points wins you the match.

However, if trapped in a bubble, your teammate can free you by attacking or running into you. Additionally, players caught in a bubble still move around, letting them get close to their teammates. Overall, this mode brings a new twist to Team Bubble Tag and Strikeout.

Playstation Cross Inventory:

Overall, this system enables players to transfer their data across multiple platforms of the game. Furthermore, this means you could go from playing Brawlhalla on PC, to Xbox, to iOS, in just a matter of moments. Overall, this system begins December 1st, making a great early Christmas present for Brawlhalla fans.

Brawlhalla's PlayStation Cross-Inventory starts December 1st. That means Cross-Inventory and Cross-Play across all platforms ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/5beaiyx7Vu — Brawlhalla (@Brawlhalla) November 28, 2023

New Challenges:

Two Fundamental Hammer KO Combos

Two Fundamental Sword Combos

Balance Changes (Attacks/Abilities):

Battle Boots Side Light: Decreased threat coverage toward the rear of the attack. Down Light: Decreased threat coverage at the beginning of the attack; Decreased Hit Window from 5 to 4; Additionally, Increased total Recover time on miss from 15 Fixed/15 Variable to 16 Fixed/15 Variable.

Blasters Neutral Air: Decreased Time to Hit from 10 to 9.

Gauntlets Neutral Light: Increased Force from 44 Fixed/40 Variable to 46 Fixed/42 Variable. Neutral Air: Decreased Stun from 16 to 12.

Greatsword Neutral Finisher (from Down Bridge): Decreased Time to Hit from 15 to 14; Slightly increased threat coverage near the user. Down Air: Slightly decreased maximum allowed acceleration during the attack; Greatly decreased maximum allowed acceleration on miss.

Orb Recovery: Increased Force from a range of 75~60 Fixed/44~36 Variable to a range of 75~60 Fixed/44~40 Variable; Hit Window maintains the upper range of 35~25 Stun for a longer period of time.

Rocket Lance Neutral Air: Decreased Stun from a range of 32~27 to a range of 29~18.

Scythe Down Air: Decreased Force of the forward aerial version from 52 Fixed/30 Variable to 52 Fixed/24 Variable; Decreased Force of the forward grounded version from 20 Fixed/30 Variable to 20 Fixed/24 Variable.

Spear Side Light: Decreased Stun from 19 to 17. Side Air: Decreased Stun from 22 to 20.



Balance Changes (Fighters):

Azoth Neutral Bow: Decreased Minimum Charge time from 15 to 13.

Loki Decreased maximum vertical threat coverage; Increased Minimum Charge time from 13 to 16; Increased total Recover time from 20 to 22. Down Katars: Decreased Damage from 24 to 22.

Sentinel Down Hammer: Increased total Damage from 22 to 25.

Sir Roland Side Sword: Decreased Minimum Charge time from 15 to 13; Shifted Damage to be mostly focused on the final hit. Down Sword: Increased Force from 68 Fixed/48 Variable to 68 Fixed/50 Variable.

Yumiko Down Bow: Decreased Fixed Recover time from 18 to 16.



Game Improvements:

Gameplay Players can now ban two Maps individually in all queues! All platforms have a new option in System Settings: Spectate Delay. Select “Speed” for a 1 second delay, or “Quality” for a 3 second delay.

UI Chests are now available in one tab in Mallhalla! Added a new toggle box for Cross-Progression. On PC, you can press C to toggle the star or click the boxes. On Xbox and Switch press “A” to toggle it. On mobile, tap to select. PlayStation will display the appropriate buttons when that goes live!



Bug Fixes:

Gameplay Fixed a bug where players using a controller could not back out from the “rename local player” menu. Fixed a bug where Gadget drop shadows were visible before the Gadget spawned. Fixed a bug where the achievement/trophy for playing 30 Matchmade games required the player to play 50 Matchmade games.

UI Fixed a bug where players could not pan or zoom the camera while paused in replay mode.



Legend Rotation: The Legend Rotation for the Week of November 29th includes:

Tesca

Ada

Azoth

Jaeyun

Ulgrim

Caspian

Cassidy

Fait

Sidra

And that wraps it up for this massive Brawlhalla update. Overall, we look forward to playing as our favorite childhood icon in a rapidly growing fighting game.

