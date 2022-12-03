By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Brazil legend Pele has been battling colon cancer but the chemotherapy treatment isn’t working anymore, which has led to the hospital moving him to end-of-life care, according to The Guardian.

He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday to re-assess the treatment and was also diagnosed with a respiratory infection in the process, according to reports. Pele had a tumor removed last year from his colon but has received treatment in the hospital ever since. The chemotherapy is no longer being used on Pele.

The 82-year-old is considered one of the greatest footballers to ever grace a pitch. He won a World Cup with Brazil in 1958 and scored at just 17 years old, the youngest scorer ever in the history of the tournament.

He posted this message on IG a couple of days ago, saying he was just having his “monthly visit” at the hospital:

That’s a picture of Pele lit up in Qatar at the World Cup with a “Get Well Soon” message. On a more positive note, a medical report that came out Friday said he’s in stable condition and is responding to antibiotic treatment.

It’s an awful time for Pele but he still remains optimistic. That’s truly all he can do in this situation. We all wish him the best and hope he gets well soon. but the fact he’s in palliative care is very concerning, suggesting that doctors believe he doesn’t have much time left. Keep battling Pele, every football fan and player on the globe is rooting for you.