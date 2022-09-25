The hits keep coming for Brett Favre – and for good reason. The former NFL MVP was implicated, though not charged in the massive Mississippi welfare funds scandal that saw millions in public funds being misappropriated towards building a volleyball training facility.

At first, it was reported that the text messages that Favre exchanged with former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant didn’t paint the picture that he was aware of the source of the funds being funneled through him for the upgrade to his alma mater. But later court filings indicate that Favre was warned by Bryant about the legal ramifications behind moving the funds, with the former still pressing further on the later to move the funds accordingly.

The negative headlines have resulted in a temporary freeze of his program on ESPN Milwaukee, according to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post:

A SiriusXM spokesperson confirmed to @nypostsports that Brett Favre’s show is on hold amid the Mississippi welfare scandal. @byajperez previously reported that Favre’s regular Monday spot on ESPN Milwaukee is on pause.

Brett Favre is no stranger to controversy off the field. He’s been a polarizing figure and this latest development in his post-NFL career will do nothing but hurt his image after a Hall of Fame career.