The Milwaukee Brewers head south to take on the Atlanta Braves Tuesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Brewers-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Brewers-Braves Projected Starters

Colin Rea vs. Chris Sale

Colin Rea (9-3) with a 3.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 115.1 innings pitched, 90K/35BB, .233 oBA

Last Start: vs. Atlanta Braves: No Decision, 5.1 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 10 games, 8 starts, 3.48 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 51.2 innings pitched, 34K/20BB, .261 oBA

Chris Sale (13-3) with a 2.71 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 123 innings pitched, 155K/28BB, .200 oBA

Last Start: at Milwaukee Brewers: No Decision, 5.2 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 9 starts, 2.72 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 56.1 innings pitched, 67K/8BB, .198 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Braves Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +116

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -136

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Braves

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

TV: TBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colin Rea had a very good game against the Braves in his last outing. He held the Braves to just two runs in that game, and the Brewers need Rea to have a similar game. Rea does a good job attacking the zone, and he will do that again Tuesday night. As long as he does not miss down the middle, the Braves will struggle to make solid contact. If Rea can have a good game, the Brewers will win.

Chris Sale is having an incredible season, but the Brewers were able to give him some fits. Sale is not a pitcher that will walk a lot of batters this season, but the Brewers were able to draw three of them in his last start. Sale is also not a pitcher that gives up a lot of hits, but the Brewers were able to record six hits in the game against him. Offensively, the Brewers are pretty good, and they were able to prove it against Sale. If the Brewers can have another game like that, they will be able to come away with the win.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, Chris Sale “struggled” against the Brewers in his last start. However, I would not expect that to happen again in this game. Sale is allowing hitters to bat under .200 off him at home, and he is undefeated at home this season. The Braves need Sale to return to his lights out form. Along with that, it seems as if Sale gets stronger as he gets deeper into the game. If Sale just pitches as he has all season, the Braves will be able to win this game.

Atlanta is not the same offensive team this season. However, they can still hit for some power. Atlanta is top-10 in home runs, second in barrel percentage, second in hard hit percentage, and first in average exit velocity. They make some hard contact, and they hit two home runs off Rea last week. If the Braves can continue to hit the ball hard, they will find some holes, and score some runs.

Final Brewers-Braves Prediction & Pick

This is actually a good pitching matchup. However, I am going to take the Braves to win this game straight up. It is just too hard to bet against Chris Sale.

Final Brewers-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves ML (-136)