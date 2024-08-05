Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos confirmed Sunday that the team has no plans to cut ties with MVP candidate Marcell Ozuna and will pick up his option, worth $16 million, for next season. After acquiring 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler at last week’s trade deadline, many wondered if it would eventually spell the end of Ozuna’s tenure with the Braves, which Alex Anthopoulos emphatically denied while speaking with reporters on Sunday.

“I think the one thing we’ve seen the last few years is, you’re going to need more than three [outfielders], and injuries are part of it,” Anthopoulos told reporters, per USA Today. “Every year, we’ve had to acquire bats. It’s hard to find on-base with power and plus makeup.

“The fact that Jorge can play right field. I think people think (it’s only) corner outfield, and we don’t necessarily view it that way. Not all corner outfield is viewed the same. A lot of players in baseball can play left field only because they don’t have arm strength and so on. The fact that Jorge has some arm strength as well makes an option in right.”

Braves lead National League wildcard race

The Braves are currently six games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in their division. Still, they are half a game ahead of the San Diego Padres in the National League’s wild-card race despite Sunday’s 7-0 shutout against the Miami Marlins. Braves reliever A.J. Minter talked about how important staying ahead in the wild-card race is compared to winning the division.

“Honestly, we don’t play this game to win a division and win a flag,” Minter told reporters. “We play this game to win the hardware and win a trophy. So we’re not worried about who’s at the top of our division. Congrats if you win a flag.”

Given last year’s World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, two wild-card teams that didn’t need to win their division for an opportunity to compete for a title, Atlanta could be heading down a very similar path this season.

“Yes, you want to put yourself in the best situation as possible, and that’s obviously winning the division,” Minter said. “But I can tell you one thing: If we do get in the postseason, no one’s going to want to face us, and you got to remember that.”

The Braves will host a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, starting Tuesday night at Truist Park.