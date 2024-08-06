The Green Bay Packers have a unique opening game in the 2024 NFL season, as they will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Sept. 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke on the trip, which he said presents some unique challenges, but everyone is looking forward to it.

“I'm going to go glass half full on this as much as I can. We're not in Philly, so that's a really good thing,” Brian Gutekunst said to Adam Schefter. “As that thing came down I think there were some logistical challenges, but I think as we've gotten through those, we're pretty excited to go down there and our players are very excited, and putting it on a Friday night early where we're the only one on TV and everybody's watching I think players always love that. So it'll be exciting and it'll be a new experience, but I think, again we're not in Philadelphia so that's a good thing.”

This is technically an Eagles home game, so it is a benefit for Green Bay to not have to go on the road and play in one of the tougher road environments in the league against a talented team. Another benefit for the Packers is that they will be able to get home in time to watch the Sunday games and get a bit of extra rest before their Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts at home.

Packers vs Eagles is an early season clash between contenders

The Packers and Eagles figure to be in the playoff picture at the very least in the NFC, and both may be in contention to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this season. The Eagles have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL with Saquon Barkley joining an already deep group of weapons. The Packers came on strong at the end of the 2023 season, with Jordan Love playing at a very high level and earning his long-term extension this offseason.

Both teams will have competition in the division, as the Packers will likely have to deal with a very talented Detroit Lions team, and the Eagles likely have to contend with the Dallas Cowboys, as they have in most recent years.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the Week 1 matchup, as it could be significant for the NFC playoff picture, or even a preview of a potential playoff matchup.