The Madden 25 Superstar Deep Dive Released today, showing off all the new changes to the game's dedicated player career mode. For newcomers to Madden, Superstar lets you create and control your player throughout their football career. Choose from one of five positions, attend the combine, and get selected by one of the official 32 teams in the draft. However, Madden 25 adds new features to the mode in the form new archetypes, quests, teammate abilities, and more. Without further ado, let's see everything new in Madden 25 Superstar.

Everything We Learned from the Madden 25 Superstar Deep Dive

The Madden 25 Superstar Deep Dive focused on a plethora of topics, including Avatar, Quests, changes to Superstar Showdown, and more.

Archetypes & Avatars

Firstly, the biggest new change to Madden 25's Superstar Customization is archetypes. Not only will you edit your player's looks, but which attributes and ratings you want to focus on as a player. That's where creation points come in.

For example, say your QB's Throw Power Rating is a 60. You can spend creation points on that attribute to increase its rating and receive a better tiered ability. Madden 25 offers an Archetype screen where you keep track of your progress and learn about different ability upgrades.

However, Madden 25 Superstar Players must decide whether spend creation points on core skills (Throw Power, Accuracy, Under Pressure) or Physical skills (Speed or Acceleration). While the latter comes with no abilities associated with them, they still greatly improve your player. For example, if your Mobile QB is already fast, you can just focus on improving core skills.

Lastly, new customization options make their way into the game. Finally, Madden 25 lets you add tattoos to your Superstar.

College Football 25 Import

With the return of EA's College Football series, players can import their Road to Glory Player from CFB 25 to Madden 25. Furthermore, importing a player from CFB 25 rewards you with more creation points beyond the base cap of 15.

NFL Scouting & Combine

The Combine and Scouting process from Madden 24 returns, but with 26 new mini-game drills for the Combine. Just like in real life, your Combine results heavily impact when a team takes you in the NFL Draft. Therefore, try your best to perform well at the most pivotal turning point of your career.

League Changes – Superstar Quests, Teammate Abilities & More

Throughout your Superstar career, quests play a big role in your development. Quests also fluctuate throughout your career depending on the goals you set for yourself and who you receive them from.

For example, your Coach will ask you early on what type of player you want to be. Your answer actually then dictates the quest you must complete. So if you expressed interest in “using your legs”, you'll receive a quest that revolves around running the ball.

Madden 25 offers over 900 quests tailored to your experience, some of which are performance-driven. So if you play bad and throw multiple interceptions, your coach may want you to attend a practice and work on your skills. Quests also revolve around the success of your team. If your team sucks, your quests might just focus on stats and development. However, if your Squad is playoff-bound, expect to see quest centered on winning.

Additionally, Madden 25 Superstar also features record-breaker quest. If you earn the most interceptions for a CB in an NFL season, you'll be rewarded for doing so. Therefore, there's much more incentive for a player to break records outside of just looking at the stat sheet.

Another important factor in Superstar is your Teammate Abilities. Not only do you control your player's development, but the development of core players around you. These abilities passively improve your teammates. Furthermore, you decide how the players around you develop. Do you want your #1 receiver to improve their Catch in Traffic Rating or perhaps something else?

Madden 25 Superstar adds some new features, but many return, including the Player Grading System and MaddenCast. The former serves as an indicator of your performance in a game so far. Earning high grades like an A or A+ help boost your player's development. Furthermore, EA Sports added new actions that impact the grading system.

The MaddenCast is a broadcast that follows your player's career development. Former NFL Stars Chad Ochocinco, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder discuss your player throughout his career to see how he's developing. If you play well, you'll receive praise. If you play poorly, expect a brutally-honest reaction from the former pros.

Superstar Showdown

Lastly, the Madden 25 Superstar Deep Dive showed off new details about Superstar Showdown, the 3-v-3 online mode where you could take your Superstar online and flex your skills in front of others. This year, Superstar Showdown received a few improvements:

Events – Affect the structure of the game. Some examples include: Ochocinco Event – lets you earn a point for every yard gained while celebrating. However, celebrating leads to a higher fumble rate, meaning you need to smartly decide when to showboat. Season of Boom Event – Your team earns three points for every successful hit stick. However, Hit Stick Tackles are much more difficult to make. Missing a tackle might result in the opponent scoring on you instead.

Challenge Mode – Play with up to five friends in 3-v-3 matches

Overall, that includes everything from the latest Madden 25 Deep Dive on Superstar Mode. Between the new Archetypes, Team Abilities, Quests, and more, Superstar has seen some noticeable improvements. We're anxious to try it out ourselves as the next Madden title launches this month.

In the meanwhile, check out the recent Deep Dive on Franchise if you didn't see it already. Furthermore, last week EA Sports unveiled the ratings for all players in the game.

