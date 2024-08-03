ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dodgers-Athletics.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are wilting. They now need to decide if they will continue to wilt, or if they will put a halt to their slide and restore order in the National League West. The Arizona Diamondbacks won on Friday night to move within four games of Los Angeles in the division. The Dodgers haven't had a lead that small in several weeks. The Dodgers led the West by seven to nine games for a period of time earlier in the season, and it seemed they would stroll to the division title, but the Dodgers' injuries and limitations have been exposed in recent weeks. Los Angeles has blown five-run leads in three separate games that turned into losses. The Dodgers have lost consecutive series and are now in a position where they must win on Saturday and Sunday to avoid losing a series to the lowly Oakland A's. The Dodgers scored two quick first-inning runs on Friday but then got shut out for the next seven innings. Starting pitcher Gavin Stone threw three shutout innings but then got hammered in the middle innings and did not get out of the fifth. L.A. fell behind 6-2 and lost 6-5, a very discouraging result for a team which expected to bounce back against Oakland. The Dodgers have a lot of injuries to deal with. They also have to deal with Freddie Freeman missing this series because his child is ill and needs him to be home for a few days. The Dodgers have to find a way out of this slump. It's a real test of the quality and leadership of this team in a time of crisis.

Dodgers-Athletics Projected Starters

Jack Flaherty vs. Mitch Spence

Jack Flaherty (7-5) has a 2.95 ERA. The Southern California boy who has pitched for several other major-league teams finally gets his big chance with the Dodgers. Flaherty was traded by the Detroit Tigers to the Dodgers in a deadline deal which gave Los Angeles a high-end arm who is expected to reach — and then perform well within — the month of October. The Dodgers are still extremely likely to play in October, but right now, there is some doubt about the matter. If Flaherty can take the ball and dominate the A's in a win, he will earn instant respect in the Dodger clubhouse. It's a proving-ground moment for one of the bigger acquisitions of the 2024 deadline.

Last Start: Wednesday, July 24 vs the Cleveland Guardians: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 63 IP, 45 H, 21 R, 8 HR, 10 BB, 78 K

Mitch Spence (7-6) has a 4.47 ERA. Spence is an average pitcher who has moments of quality, such as his most recent outing against the Los Angeles Angels. Spence will try to take advantage of the fact that Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Max Muncy are all unavailable to play for the Dodgers in this game.

Last Start: Saturday, July 27 vs the Los Angeles Angels: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 7 starts, 55 IP, 58 H, 26 R, 5 HR, 15 BB, 46 K

Here are the Dodgers-Athletics MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Athletics Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -174

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Dodgers vs Athletics

Time: 9:08 p.m. ET/6:08 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / NBC Sports California (Athletics) / MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers badly and urgently need to win. With Flaherty going against Spence, they have a massive advantage in the pitching matchup.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The A's are facing the Dodgers with L.A. missing several elite players. Flaherty is a very good pitcher, but his first game with his new team might not go all that smoothly before he settles into his new surroundings later.

Final Dodgers-Athletics Prediction & Pick

Flaherty versus Spence is a lopsided matchup. Don't overthink it. Go with the Dodgers.

Final Dodgers-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5