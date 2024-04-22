The Milwaukee Brewers currently lead the National League Central with a 14-6 record. Milwaukee has performed well despite trading former ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles during the offseason, but the Brewers were recently dealt a concerning injury update.
It was revealed that veteran starting pitcher Wade Miley is dealing with left elbow inflammation. As a result, the left-hander was placed on the 15-day IL, the Brewers announced.
Miley commented on his injury status Monday, via Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
“Threw a little bit yesterday, wasn't great,” Miley said. “Then tried to go throw today, kind of the same feel. Hopefully I can take some time and get it figured out. Spent the whole spring working on the shoulder. Got it feeling pretty good. Now this pops up… I feel like I'm trying to do everything I can to stay on the field. It's frustrating.”
Miley added that he will get imaging on the injury scare Tuesday morning.
At 37 years old, Miley has carved out an impressive career. He has never been an All-Star, but Miley has been a capable starting pitcher in the big leagues for quite some time. Miley has quietly recorded ERA's in the 3's over the past three seasons, but he has a 5.14 ERA through two starts in 2024.
One has to wonder if this injury concern has played a role in his struggles thus far.
Brewers' Wade Miley battling injury concern
Elbow injuries are always frightening. In today's game, Tommy John surgery is far too common. It's unfortunately become an epidemic of sorts.
The Brewers and Miley are obviously hoping for the best results. He doesn't know exactly how much time he will miss as of this story's writing, but Miley further addressed the potential severity of the injury Monday.
“The imaging is gonna hopefully help tell (how severe the injury is). It's a little different than I've felt in the past,” Miley said. “I mean, I've dealt with elbow stuff for the last five years. This is a little different. I still feel what I used to feel and then got some added pressure in there, so hopefully it's just inflammation.”
Hogg also revealed that Miley has dealt with bone spurs in the past, but Miley noted that he is dealing with a different kind of pain right now.
Miley is hopeful that the results will be positive and he can pitch again in 2024. If the injury does end up being serious, though, Miley isn't sure he would want to undergo potential Tommy John surgery or any similar procedures at 37 years old.
“I don't want to be concerned. Obviously the ugly thought (Tommy John surgery) probably ends it for me. I'm trying not to take myself there right now. I don't know if I'd be willing to go through something like that and I'm hoping it's nothing to that extent.”
The Brewers should provide another update soon. Hopefully this is not the end for Wade Miley in MLB. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the veteran starting pitcher as they are made available.