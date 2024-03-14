Milwaukee Brewers star pitcher Devin Williams is out for at least the next three months after an injury diagnosis revealed the severity of the back issue he's been dealing with for some time now.
According to the latest reports, Williams was found to have two stress fractures in his back, forcing him to be sidelined. Apparently, the Brewers closer dealt with back soreness back in September 2023 and played through it. Unfortunately, it returned this spring. He is now expected to rehab and return in the middle of the 2024 campaign, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.
“Devin Williams visited back specialist Dr. Robert Watkins today, and he diagnosed pars fractures on both sides of Williams' T12 vertebra. Williams will be shut down for six weeks and rehab for another six, and Watkins expressed confidence that Williams would make a full recovery,” Passan added in his report.
The good news is there is a path for Devin Williams to return to 100 percent health. However, the bad news is that it will really take some time. Of course that is also while not considering potential setbacks in the Brewers star's rehab process–though hopes are high there won't be any.
For now, Milwaukee fans cannot do anything but be patient when it comes to their All-Star closer.
Devin Williams' absence a huge blow to Brewers
Sure enough, the Brewers will miss Devin Williams heavily as they start the 2024 season. After all, he is among the best relievers in baseball, and it will be hard to fill the void he leaves on the Milwaukee bullpen.
For the last two seasons with the Brewers, Williams has tallied a sub-2.00 ERA–1.93 in 2022 and 1.53 in 2023. He had 87 strikeouts across 58.2 innings as well. One of the most important stats for Williams, however, was his 36 saves in 40 attempts, which has allowed him to win the NL Reliever of the Year for the second time in his career last season.
It's still unknown whom the Brewers will pick to replace Williams while he recovers. Both Joel Payamps and Abner Uribe are potential candidates, but Milwaukee has yet to make a decision on that end.
Hopefully, Williams will be able to recover without any issues. The Brewers really need him as they look to contend in the upcoming season.