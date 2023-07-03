The Milwaukee Brewers traded away Josh Hader, one of the best relief pitchers of his era, to let Devin Williams take the mantle as the closer. He had been a solid reliever and set-up man for Hader but was thrust into the big role during a playoff chase. So far, the young hurler has been great.

Known as the Airbender because of his unreal changeups, Williams has been named an All-Star for the second season in a row with a 1.52 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 29.2 innings. Despite allowing a good amount of walks, Williams also racks up Ks and gets batters to whiff on swings routinely. He has worked through struggles to remain one of the best bullpen arms in baseball, earning a huge comparison from his manager.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell has been thoroughly impressed with Williams and compared him to Trevor Hoffman, one of the best relief pitchers in baseball history, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB media.

“It’s been quite a run for this organization,” Counsell said, via MLB media. “Trevor Hoffman was the first guy that I was fortunate to play with, and there’s been excellence in that position. We’re very lucky. And I think Devin belongs up there with those names…Now, he’s got a long way to go in his career, but that’s how his career has started. He’s pitching at the level those guys pitched at in their career.”

Hofmann, who played with Counsell for two seasons with the Brewers near the end of his career, earned seven All-Star nominations in his fantastic career. He is now the eponym for the National League's award for the best relief pitcher in a given season opposite of Mariano Rivera in the AL. Williams received the award in 2020, along with the Rookie of the Year award.

On a Brewers squad known for its great pitching, Devin Williams is one of the most important pieces along with Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and, at least this season, Wade Miley. He is not only key to the team right now but is one of the most important guys for their future.