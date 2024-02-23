The Milwaukee Brewers are inching closer to their 2024 Spring Training debut. Milwaukee has made some pivotal MLB Free Agency moves ahead of their quest to avenge their 2023 showing. The team signed former Padres catcher Gary Sanchez, whose contract holdup has finally been explained.
Gary Sanchez's Brewers contract was in jeopardy due to a newfound injury
Sanchez's nagging wrist issue was originally thought to be the delay in his contract finalization with Milwaukee. However, he reportedly suffered a hand injury during a workout a few weeks back that held things up, per Todd Rosiak.
Nevertheless, Sanchez and the Brewers agreed on a lower base salary that would allow him to reach his original $7 million deal if he stays healthy. The veteran catcher looks to bolster Milwaukee's depth after their promising 2024 NL Central run.
The Brewers finished the regular season at 92-70 and made the MLB Playoffs as a sixth-seed Wild Card. Unfortunately, the NLCS champion Arizona Diamondbacks swept Milwaukee, ending their postseason run.
Things got further shaken up shortly after the season. Former manager Craig Counsell departed Milwaukee for the Chicago Cubs. Counsell was one of the winningest managers in Brewers history. He helped the team average a .531 winning percentage during his nine-year tenure.
Despite Counsell's move, Milwaukee made decisive personnel moves during the 2023-24 MLB Free Agency period. The club looks to make a deeper NL playoff run in 2024. It will be interesting to see how Milwaukee looks as their Spring Training campaign prepares to start.
Can the Brewers retain their top spot in the NL Central amid major changes?