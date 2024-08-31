ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an NL Central battle as the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Reds prediction and pick.

Brewers-Reds Projected Starters

Frankie Montas vs. Fernando Cruz

Frankie Montas (6-9) with a 4.64 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP

Last Start: Montas went six innings, giving up five hits and two walks. He would surrender four runs in the game, and take the loss to the Athletics.

2024 Road Splits: Montas is 5-4 with a 5.05 ERA and a .232 opponent batting average on the road.

Fernando Cruz (3-8) with a 5.17 ERA. He will be an opener for Cincinnati.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Reds Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -122

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Reds

Time: 7:15 PM ET/ 4:15 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers are tenth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting eight in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging. Willy Adames has led the way this year. He is hitting .252 this year with a .337 on-base percentage. Adames has 24 home runs, 88 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, and 76 runs scored on the year. William Contreras is also having a great year. He is hitting .285 on the year with 18 home runs and 77 RBIs. Contreras leads the team with a .361 on-base percentage and 84 runs scored. Rhys Hoskins has been solid this year as well. He is hitting just .213 but has a .297 on-base percentage. Hoskins has 21 home runs and 65 RBIs while he has scored 46 times on the year.

Jackson Chourio has been great in the last week. He is hitting .240 in the last week with a .321 on-base percentage. He has a home run, seven RBIs, and five runs scored in the last week. Rhys Hoskins is not hitting great but is driving in runs. He has hit .150 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored. Meanwhile, Gary Sanchez has hit .300 in the last week with a .500 on-base percentage. He has a home run, five RBIs, and four runs scored this week. The Brewers are hitting .251 in the last week while scoring 38 runs scored in six games.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are 14th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 26th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Spencer Steer has led the way this year. He is hitting .235 on the year with 19 home runs and 83 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 22 bases with 65 runs scored. Elly De La Cruz has also been great this year. He is hitting .262 on the year with 22 home runs and 60 RBIs. Further, De La Cruz has stolen 61 bases and scored 89 times this year. Rounding out the best bats on the year in Jonathan India. He is hitting .248 with a .349 on-base percentage. India has 12 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 69 runs scored.

Tyler Stephenson comes into the game hot. He is hitting .500 in the last week with a .593 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, five RBIs, and eight runs scored in the last week. Will Benson is also hitting well. He is hitting .364 in the last week with two home runs, five RBIs, and three runs scored. Santiago Espinal rounds out the top bats on the week. He is hitting .281 with three doubles, five RBIs, and a run scored. The Reds are hitting .276 in the last week with a .362 on-base percentage. They have four home runs and 38 runs scored in the last week.

Current Reds have 29 career at-bats against Frankie Montas. They have hit .310 against him. Ty France is six for 14 with two doubles and an RBI. Further, Dominic Smith is one for two with a home run and an RBI.

Final Brewers-Reds Prediction & Pick

Frankie Montas has been solid since coming over from the Reds. He has a 2-1 record with a 3.33 ERA, while the Brewers have won four of five games. The Brewers are scoring great as well. They are scoring over six runs per game as of late. The Red are scoring well also, scoring over six runs per game as well. Still, the difference in this game will be Frankie Montas. He has pitched seven or more innings in each of his last four starts. Further, Milwaukee has the best bullpen ERA in the majors. If Montas can get into the seventh innings, the Brewers should be able to keep the lead. Expect Montas to be able to have a great outing against his former team as the Brewers get the win.

Final Brewers-Reds Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-122)