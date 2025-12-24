The Green Bay Packers will be facing the Baltimore Ravens this week, and both teams have some uncertainty at the quarterback position due to injuries. For the Ravens, Lamar Jackson has not practiced yet this week after suffering a back injury last week against the New England Patriots.

As for the Packers, Jordan Love is dealing with a concussion, but he was seen at practice today, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Packers QB Jordan Love (concussion) limited for a second straight day, while backup Malik Willis (right shoulder/illness) did not participate,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Though Willis was not able to practice, he was a limited participant earlier this week, and he plans to play against the Ravens if Love can't. When Love left the game against the Chicago Bears last week, Willis came in and kept the Packers afloat, even though they ended up losing on a crazy touchdown in overtime.

Hopefully, Love is able to return for the Packers, especially with it being close to the end of the regular season. The Packers are still fighting to lock in their playoff spot, and getting these two wins would be huge. First, they have to worry about the Ravens, who are still trying to win their division so they can make the playoffs as well.

The Packers have dealt with a lot of injuries this season, but they've still been able to stay afloat and win games. Love's play has been the reason, and he'll be key for them in the postseason.