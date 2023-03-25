Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Brian Cox is a popular actor who has starred in various projects such as Succession, X2: X-Men United, Troy, Churchill, Doctor Who, The Bourne Identity, Nuremberg, and many others. He is a Primetime Emmy Award winner, Golden Globes Award winner, and a Teen Choice Award nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Brian Cox’s net worth in 2023.

Brian Cox’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $15 million

Brian Cox’s net worth in 2023 is $15 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Brian Cox was born on June 1, 1946 in Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom. He studied at St. Mary’s Forebank Primary School before moving to St. Michael’s Junior Secondary School. As a kid, Cox already started working in jute mills. However, with an interest in acting, Cox carved out a different career path. Although he dropped out of high school, Cox attended London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts and joined the graduating class of 1965.

At only 14 years old, Cox already started his acting career in theater. He first performed in the production of The Servant O’Twa Masters. He would go on to perform in several more plays including The Great Society, King Lear, and St. Nicholas.

Cox would also go on to make his on-screen debut in the television series called The Wednesday Play. Since then, Cox would become a fixture on television screens. His other early appearances include Redcap, ITV Playhouse, The Gamblers, Theatre 625, Minding the Shop, Z Cars, Doomwatch, and many others.

In 1975, Cox made his big screen debut in the film after starring in In Celebration. In Celebration would go on to receive a rating of 7.0 out of 10, according to IMDB.

However, among his roles, Cox rose to popularity for his performance in TV Series Manhunter. Despite the film only grossing $8 million worldwide, Cox’s brief screen time was enough to make his mark in the big screens as Dr. Lecktor.

Since then, Cox would earn a bevy of TV roles. He was casted in Shoot for the Sun, Unnatural Causes, Rat in the Skull, Beryl Markham: A Shadow on the Sun, Murder by Moonlight, Perfect Scoundrels, and Shakespeare: The Animated Tales.

Aside from TV roles, Cox became a fixture in the cinemas during the late 90s and in the early 00s. He appeared in Iron Will, Deceptions, Braveheart, Rushmore, The Corruptor, The Ring, and many others. Cox also appeared in notable action films such as The Bourne Identity and X2: X-Men United. The former would gross over $214 million worldwide and the latter, at least $407 million. For Cox’s role in X2: X-Men United as William Stryker, he earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie Villain.

While Cox has had successful films, his biggest role came in 2000, when he made Reichsmarschall Hermann Goring come to life in the TV mini series Nuremberg. Starring alongside Alec Baldwin, Cox would earn his first Primetime Emmy Award win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie.

After making his mark with Nuremberg, Cox would continue to garner roles in notable projects including Pixels, Believe, RED 2, The Veteran, Ironclad, and many others. Cox’s next major performance came in 2018 when he portrayed Logan Roy in the TV series Succession. For his performance, Cox earned two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. But more importantly, he also took home his first Golden Globes Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series.

According to sources, Cox earned a paycheck of $200,000 per episode for Succession’s first two seasons. As a result, the Emmy Award winner raked in a total of $4 million. However, Cox will enjoy an increase in his paycheck for the show’s season three which will bump salary to $500,000 per episode.

For Cox, he only accepts roles which offer him a good amount of money. In fact, the Golden Globes Award winner once confessed that he turned down a role in the hit TV series Game of Thrones, where he would’ve portrayed King Robert Baratheon. Aside from Game of Thrones, Cox also admitted to rejecting a role in the Disney hit film series, The Pirates of the Caribbean. Here, the Succession star would’ve starred alongside Hollywood star Johnny Depp with Cox originally eyed for the role as Governor Swann.

While Cox has gained praises for his acting, he has also showcased his voice-over skills. In the past, he has lent his voice to documentaries such as The Martyr’s Crown, Zulu, The Legend of Loch Lomond, and etc. Furthermore, his voice can also be heard in video games including Manhunt, Syndicate, and Killzone.

Furthermore, the decorated actor is also an author. Cox has so far published three books including Salem to Moscow: An Actor’s Odyssey, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, and The Lear Diaries.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Brian Cox’s net worth in 2023?