It doesn't appear likely Brie Larson is returning to the MCU as Captain Marvel anytime soon.
Speaking to ExtraTV at the SAG Awards, Larson didn't have an update on her MCU future. She was asked if she had any updates regarding future MCU projects to which she swiftly responded, “I don't have anything to say about that.”
Since 2019, Larson has played Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the MCU. She first starred in the 2019 self-titled solo film before appearing in Avengers: Endgame just months later. Larson would then appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel before returning to the lead in The Marvels.
Her latest MCU film was a disappointment at the box office. The Marvels made just over $200 million at the box office.
Brie Larson's career
After first gaining fame for her roles in the United States of Tara, Larson rose to more prominence thanks to her roles in Short Term 12 and The Spectacular Now. She also starred in Kong: Skull Island, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy. Larson won her first Oscar for her performance in Room. She starred in the film alongside Jacob Tremblay.
She's also no stranger to franchises. Outside of the MCU, Larson has also had roles in the Scott Pilgrim, MonsterVerse, and Fast and Furious franchises. She first starred in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World as Envy Adams and reprised the role in the Netflix anime from last year.
Brie Larson also starred in Apple TV+'s adaptation of Lessons in Chemistry. Lewis Pullman also starred in the series.