The Michigan football team came into Saturday's game against Rutgers football 3-0 and ranked #2 in the country. The Wolverines had reached that mark without their head coach as Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the first three weeks of the season. While Harbaugh was gone, the Wolverines defeated East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green to reach that 3-0 mark. Michigan made it 4-0 against Rutgers on Saturday with a dominant 31-7 victory. Blake Corum had a big game with 97 yards and two touchdowns, and he discussed what it was like to have his head coach back on the sidelines after the game.

“Enthusiasm, how vibrant he can be,” Blake Corum said about having Jim Harbaugh back, according to a video posted to Twitter from UMGoBlue. “It just brings the juice. Wish you could hear them in the locker room, it was great, and just hearing this speech before we hit he field today, it was great as well.”

This was certainly the biggest test that Michigan football has had this season as the non-conference slate didn't present any challenges, and it looked like the most complete performance for the Wolverines so far this season. Having their head coach back certainly helped a lot.

“We love coach Harbaugh,” Corum continued. “It was just great having him back on the sideline.”

The Michigan football team doesn't have to worry about not having their head coach on the sideline for the rest of the season. The difficulty on the schedule ramps up a bit the next two weeks with back-to-back road games, and Harbaugh and his team will look to remain perfect on the 2023 season.