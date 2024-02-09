Britney Spears admitted with a post on Instagram that she made out with actor Ben Affleck years ago. She later deleted it.

Britney Spears made a recent confession on her Instagram that left fans shook. The singer posted a throwback photo of her and actor Ben Affleck. However, it wasn't the photo that caught fans off guard it was the caption.

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!!” she wrote under a black and white photo. “He’s such an amazing actor.”

“Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot,” she added, before teasing that she wanted to share “the story that happened before that.”

“Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl,” she concluded.

Britney Spears shares throwback photo with Ben Affleck and reveals she made out with him in 1999: “Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl 🤓😏 !!!” pic.twitter.com/HmksHJYrBZ — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) February 7, 2024

Shortly after the post got some traction, Spears deleted the photo from her Instagram. Fans were wondering if she would release a new book and tell more about the story. Spears released The Woman in Me last year and has sold over one million copies. The memoir makes an account of her historic career, explosive love life, and harrowing conservatorship all from her viewpoint for the first time.

“Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me,” she said. “After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life,” she told PEOPLE prior to the book's Oct. 24 release.

“It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me,” she says. “No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present, and future.”

Britney Spears Talks About Her Romantic Relationships In Memoir

The singer spoke about several of her relationships in the memoir including her ex husbands Jason Allen Alexander, Kevin Federline, and briefly about Sam Asghari whom she was still married to at he time of the writing of the memoir. However, her high-profile relationship with Justin Timberlake made several headlines. She spoke about the infidelity in their relationship.

“There were a couple of times during our relationship when I knew Justin had cheated on me. Especially because I was so infatuated and so in love, I let it go, even though the tabloids seemed determined to rub my face in it,” the pop star writes. “When *NSYNC went to London in 2000, photographers caught him with one of the girls from All Saints in a car. But I never said anything. At the time, we’d only been together for a year.”

Spears also admitted that there was some wrongdoing on her part. The “Gimme More” singer who cheated on Timberlake was Wade Robson.