Britney Spears is reportedly thinking about making amends with her father, Jamie Spears. This is after Britney's long fight with conservatorship under her father's. Insiders with direct information shared with TMZ that since her recent split from Sam Asghari three weeks ago, she has been expressing her desire to mend her relationship with her father.

Amidst fan concerns about the possibility of another conservatorship, sources indicate that Britney worries about something else.

Jamie Spears was in the hospital months ago for suspected kidney issues. But it turned out his knees, which had a replacement 16 years ago, were the actual problem due to an unexpected infection. He's having surgery this Friday to deal with the infection, having lost over 25 pounds during his health challenges.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The pop star understands that Jamie has been dealing with health issues, having spent time in and out of the hospital over the past few months. At the moment, she's worried about having ‘regrets' if she waits too long.

Presently, Britney is mainly in touch with her brother Bryan, who has been spending time at her residence. Bryan Spears has been updating her on their father's health condition.

Now, despite their past public conflicts and legal disputes, Jamie Spears shares the same sentiment and is willing to reconcile with his daughter. Sources indicate that he has never harbored any ill feelings towards her, regardless of the words exchanged both in and out of court. Jamie also felt happy about the possibility of being a father to Britney Spears again.