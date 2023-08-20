Breakups are tough. Some of us curl up into bed and cry. Others seek consolation from close friends or loved ones. And Britney Spears dances to Janet Jackson's “If” in neon green underpants and black boots. The pop star finally addressed her split from husband Sam Asghari on Instagram Saturday, with a provocative dance video post along with an emotional caption addressing the breakup.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” Spears began the post, using her estranged husband's birth name. She continued, “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!”

Spears did open up a bit, though, explaining “I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!”

She also expressed her appreciation to loved ones who've supported her through this, saying “In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!”

Spears also touched on her relationship with her father, who's controversial conservatorship over his daughter lasted 13 years, until it was dissolved in an LA area court in November 2021. “I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!!”

She concluded the post by adding, “You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

Spears and Asghari had been together since 2016, when they met on the set of the music video for her song “Slumber Party”.

They wed in June of 2022, seven months after the conservatorship had ended.

According to court filings, Asghari put in paperwork to end the marriage with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to the petition, the date of separation for the couple is listed as July 28. Britney Spears‘ fans had been eagerly awaiting a post or statement from her addressing the split, and in choosing to post a dance video like many others found on her social media feed, Spears appears to be trying to back up her words that she's “actually doing pretty damn good.”