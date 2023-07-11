Get your Halloween decorating done early this year because come Oct. 24, you're going to want to be curled up on the couch with a new book. That's the date that pop icon Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, is set to release, according to People magazine.

The highly-anticipated book will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, which outbid many other major publishing houses for the rights to tell Britney's personal story.

And what a story that should be. From her days as a teen pop star to her mental health struggles and controversial conservatorship and ensuing court battle to break free of her father's control, Spears certainly has a lot to cover.

Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told People, “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

A statement put out by Gallery Books promises that the tell-all memoir — which Spears is purportedly getting $15 million to write — will reveal “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.” It further notes that the book “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

Finally, the press release calls The Woman in Me “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

Britney Spears famously told the court in her 2021 testimony at the conservatorship trial, “I just want my life back.” This sentiment was echoed by her legion of fans and the “#freeBritney” movement. Now it seems, Britney Spears is finally getting a chance to spread her wings and tell her story, with projects like The Woman in Me.