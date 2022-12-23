By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Thanks to the efforts of the United States government, WNBA star Brittney Griner will get to spend her Christmas with her family back in the U.S. The 32-year-old is also well aware of the fact that a lot of Americans supported her during her incarceration and she is more than thankful for the same.

Griner posted a photo of a heartfelt handwritten letter she penned on Instagram. In it, Griner took the opportunity to thank anyone and everyone who helped facilitate her release from a Russian prison. The Phoenix Mercury center also had a special request to her supporters as she pointed out how “there remain too many families with loved ones wrongfully detained.”

“Those families stood alongside you and all who supported the WeAreBG campaign to bring me home and it’s our turn to support them,” she wrote. “I hope you’ll join me in writing to Paul Whelan and continuing to advocate for other Americans to be rescued and returned to their families.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BG (@brittneyyevettegriner)

Despite the government’s attempt to include Paul Whelan in Griner’s prisoner release, the Russians stood pat. It was just a one-to-one deal that required the release of convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, aka The Merchant of Death. Whelan, who has been detained in Russia for nearly four years, remains imprisoned as he serves out his 16-year sentence for espionage.

Brittney Griner knows how burdensome it is to be away from your family for such a long time and she can only hope and pray that like her, the other wrongfully detained Americans are also released at the soonest possible time.