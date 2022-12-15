By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Count former United States President Donald Trump out from those who are celebrating the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from her Russian nightmare. Trump recently came out with a scathing rant on how he really feels about the government negotiating Griner’s release in exchange for a convicted Russian arms dealer.

According to the ex-commander-in-chief, this swap would have not gone down under his watch. Trump also claims that he wouldn’t have waited nearly 10 months before facilitating Griner’s release:

“The deal for Griner is crazy and bad. The taking wouldn’t have even happened during my Administration, but if it did, I would have gotten her out, fast!” Trump said, via Julia Mueller of The Hill.

Unfortunately, the former president did not reveal what he would have done to negotiate Griner’s release from her detention. Nevertheless, Trump is confident that he would have done a much better job in handling the situation than the Joe Biden Administration did.

Trump then turned his attention to Viktor Bout, who is the Russian criminal who was released in exchange for Griner. Trump revealed that he actually had an offer from the Kremlin for a prisoner swap between Bout and jailed American citizen Paul Whelan:

“I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the so-called Merchant of Death for Paul Whelan. I wouldn’t have made the deal for a hundred people in exchange for someone that has killed untold numbers of people with his arms deals,” Trump said on Truth Social.

It’s safe to say that Donald Trump isn’t a fan of how Brittney Griner was released. He seems pleased with the fact that she’s now back home, but the former president completely disagrees with how the deal was done.