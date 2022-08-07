Joe Biden’s efforts to free Brittney Griner draws shocking take from Elon Musk

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to 9.5 years in prison for drug possession in Russia, but United States President Joe Biden has vowed that he’ll do his best to get the athlete released along with former Marine Paul Whelan.

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, however, couldn’t help but question Biden and his administration’s efforts to help Griner get released. In his argument, the richest man in the world noted that there are a lot of people in America who have been jailed for a reason similar to Griner’s, but no efforts are being made to get them out.

“If the president is working so hard to free someone who is in jail in Russia for some weed, shouldn’t we free people in America?” Musk said during an appearance on the “Full Send” podcast, per New York Times.

“There are people in jail in America for the same stuff. Shouldn’t we free them too? My opinion is that people should not be in jail for non-violent drug crimes.”

To Elon Musk’s defense, as cited in the New York Post report, marijuana possession in the US is still federally illegal despite 19 states allowing its use for recreational purposes and 18 others decriminalizing it.

Joe Biden has yet to respond or react to Musk’s scathing take, though it isn’t the first time the tech mogul has fired some negative remarks on the POTUS over certain issues.

It remains to be seen what the US will do after Brittney Griner has been sentenced as well. The prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout is still in play, though Russia wants it done discreetly and without much attention.